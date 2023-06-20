There's a sober rave happening in Dublin next month

Wake up on Sunday morning feeling superiorly smug, even after raving the night away.

Finding night-time activities in Dublin that don't involve drink can be a struggle - the absence of late night cafés like the gone-but-not-forgotten Accents is sorely felt, and it's easy to feel out of place at regular nightclubs when the jagerbombs are flowing and your mate is telling you the same story for the seventh time that evening.

But you don't need to hang up your dancing shoes just yet - Club Loosen are back with another sober rave happening next month in Dublin, instilling good vibes and creating a dance-like-no-one's-watching environment.

The sober rave takes place in Dublin 7 next month.

Club Loosen's Sober Rave is a party for people who want to enjoy themselves without using alcohol or drugs - the collective say they're all about encouraging people to be loose in themselves and enjoying the fun that comes with that. The party isn't anti-substance in general, they understand they can be fun and freeing - they're just looking to create a rave environment where there's no pressure or obligation to be under the influence.

The rave takes place at The Complex Gallery & Studios in Smithfield and will see DJ sets from Minikimono, Moving Still and Sally Cinnamon. There'll be water, soft drinks and juice available at the 18+ event, but that's the height of it.

Tickets for the rave, which takes place on Saturday 1 July are €20 and available via Eventbrite.

