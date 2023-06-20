Dublin road closures to be aware of this Pride weekend

Celebrating 40 years of Dublin Pride.

Dublin has been celebrating Pride all month, but this weekend will see the annual parade take place in the city centre, 40 years after it first started. This year is also extra special as it is the 30th anniversary of homosexuality being decriminalised in Ireland.

The Pride parade kicks off at 12pm, and to facilitate celebrations this weekend, there will be some road closures in Dublin city centre on Saturday, June 24th.

The Parade route begins on O'Connell Street, and goes across Eden Quay, Custom House Quay, Talbot Memorial Bridge, City Quay, Lombard Street, Westland Row, Lincoln Place, and finally finishes by Merrion Square.

The following roads will be closed between 6am and 10pm:

O’Connell Street (From Parnell Street to Bachelors Walk/Eden Quay)

Cathal Brugha Street (O’Connell Street Upper to Marlborough Street)

Merrion Square East & South

Fitzwilliam Street Lower

Mount Street Upper

Traffic Management Plan

Local signed diversions will be put in place.

Traffic on North Wall Quay wishing to travel west on the north quays will be diverted via Guild Street/Seville Place/Portland Row/North Circular Road/Dorset Street/Bolton Street/King Street North and Queen Street.

Traffic on Wolfe Tone Quay wishing to travel east on the North quays will be diverted via Blackhall Place/Stoneybatter/Manor Street/Prussia Street/North Circular Road/Portland Row/Seville Place/ and Guild Street.

Traffic on Sir John Rogerson’s Quay wishing to travel on the South Quays to the city centre will be diverted via Cardiff Lane/Macken Street/Grand Canal Street Lower/Grand Canal Street Upper/Haddington Road/Leeson Street and Stephen’s Green.

Pedestrian and local access will be maintained. You can read more about the Dublin road closures and traffic management this Pride weekend on the Dublin City Council website.

Header image via Getty Images

