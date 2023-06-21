Kilmainham Gaol named as one of the world's top attractions

Getting the worldwide recognition it deserves.

Ireland’s Kilmainham Gaol Museum has been named the world's 13th top attraction. With over 27,000 Tripadvisor reviews, the former jail was named by reviewers from across the world as a ‘must see’ and ‘moving’ and ‘insightful’ experience.

Its incredible place in Irish history, as well as its iconic appearance in Paddington 2 (2017) (who could forget that post-credit musical number starring Hugh Grant in a fetching pink-tinged jail jumpsuit) means it comes as no surprise to us that it would rank so highly.

It's in good company, with global attractions like the Colosseum in Rome, the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam, and The Dubai Fountain in the UAE appearing on the list of the world's top attractions. La Sagrada Familia in Barcelona was crowned the top tourist attraction worldwide.

Naturally for Ireland's top attractions, Kilmainham Gaol took the number one spot, with Dublin spots The Little Museum, 14 Henrietta Street, and The Irish Rock n Roll Experience following in second, third, and fourth place. The Cliffs of Moher came fifth, followed by Nano Nagle Place in Cork, and Glasnevin Cemetery in Dublin. St Stephen's Green, the Irish Whiskey Museum, and Spike Island ranked 8th, 9th, and 10th respectively.

Kilmainham Gaol opens daily and is accessible by guided tour only. You can pre-book your tickets on their website.

