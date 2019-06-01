د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right now

An Espresso Martini Brunch Is Coming To Dublin This Month

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Is there anything better than an espresso martini?

A fab new brunch is on the way this summer which is all about celebrating the delish cocktail.

The Wake Me Up Espresso Martini Brunch will run at Roberta’s every Saturday and Sunday this month, which sounds like the ideal way to revive ourselves post-night out.

It‘s priced at €25 and includes a main course, an espresso martini of your choice and a build-your-own martini experience for dessert.

Roberta’s has created a whole new menu for the occasion too, with six special variations of the classic cocktail to choose from.

You can find more information and book a table on the Roberta’s website here.

READ NEXT: This Dublin Pizzeria Serves Fab Pizzas At Quite Reasonable Prices

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindublin.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK