An Espresso Martini Brunch Is Coming To Dublin This Month

Is there anything better than an espresso martini?

A fab new brunch is on the way this summer which is all about celebrating the delish cocktail.

The Wake Me Up Espresso Martini Brunch will run at Roberta’s every Saturday and Sunday this month, which sounds like the ideal way to revive ourselves post-night out.

It‘s priced at €25 and includes a main course, an espresso martini of your choice and a build-your-own martini experience for dessert.

Roberta’s has created a whole new menu for the occasion too, with six special variations of the classic cocktail to choose from.

You can find more information and book a table on the Roberta’s website here.

