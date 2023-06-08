9 events to catch in Dublin this weekend, from céilís to kilo stores

Summer in the city is in full swing and there's loads to be looking forward to.

While the Leaving Cert students of Ireland buckle down and get themselves over the final hurdle, the majority of us are primed and ready for garden parties, boat trips and pints in the sun.

If you're around Dublin this weekend and looking for something to keep you entertained, we've got you covered.

Here are 9 event we're particularly buzzed for:

Friday

Dublin City Parish Céilí

Teachers Club, Parnell Street

An Irish college-style shindig with live music and a crash course lesson in set dancing, with no experience needed and instructions provided in English and Irish.

Bloomsday Festival

Various locations

In the lead-up to this Joycean celebration, get your bloomers and your promenading shoes on and join the festival which runs from 12th-18th June.

Dublin in Black and White

Central Bank of Ireland

A haunting exhibition unseen Dublin all in black and white - Friday will be the final day to catch it.

Saturday

Summer Garden Party

Opium, Wexford Street

Make the most of the summer sun with a night of cocktails, dancing and craic against the dreamy backdrop of Opium's botanical garden.

Falling Through the Universe

The Little Theatre, Skerries

Ahead of the London premiere of his solo show, Declan Gorman will give a one-off telling of "The Dead" by James Joyce.

Lumo Boat Party

Sir John Rogerson's Quay, Dublin Docklands

Join the Lumo club DJ's aboard a 2 hour cruise of Dublin Bay and bop away to disco, electronic, 80s, 90s and curveball classics.

Sunday

Summer Irish pop-up

Royal Marine Hotel, Dún Laoghaire

Get spruced up for summer by heading along to this pop-up for Irish designers and producers.

Blooming Ulysses

Bewley's Café Theatre

A one-man stage adaption by Gerry Farrell of James Joyce's Ulysses, which serves as an energetic introduction to the legendary novel.

Pop-up Kilo Store

The Morrisson, Ormond Quay

With over 5 tonnes of vintage and preloved garms on offer, you'll definitely pick up a gem at this seasonal pop-up.

