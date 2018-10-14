Dublin What's On Food

PICS: More Crazy Krispy Kreme Scenes As Crowds Queue In The Rain For Doughnuts

Where would ya get it?

Screen Shot 2018 10 14 At 13 14 26

In one of the big Dublin stories of the last few weeks, residents of Blanchardstown complained of crazy late night scenes at the new Krispy Kreme in the area before the 24 drive-thru system was eventually shut down.

It seems that hasn't stopped crowds of people flocking to the doughnut shop for their sugary fix during the daytime hours. Yesterday, as most of us were inside staring at raindrops rolling down our windows, some people were queuing outside Krispy Kreme with their raincoats on and their brollies up.

A few passers-by took to social media to describe the scenes...

If that's what the queue is like on a rainy afternoon in October, who knows how bad it'll be once the Christmas rush kicks in?

(header pic: @howaya_shellers on Twitter)

READ NEXT: WATCH: 'Man With Box' Has Unfortunate Moment In Background Of News Report

Have you listened to this week's episode of Before Brunch? Subscribe here

krispy kreme blanchardstown queues
James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
PICS: More Crazy Krispy Kreme Scenes As Crowds Queue In The Rain For Doughnuts
PICS: More Crazy Krispy Kreme Scenes As Crowds Queue In The Rain For Doughnuts
PICS: These 'Presidential Pumpkins' In Dublin Are Absolute Works Of Art
PICS: These 'Presidential Pumpkins' In Dublin Are Absolute Works Of Art
These Are The 10 Best Gin Cocktails In Dublin Right Now
These Are The 10 Best Gin Cocktails In Dublin Right Now
WATCH: Phibsboro Is Looking Very Well In These New Plans Which Were Unveiled Today
WATCH: Phibsboro Is Looking Very Well In These New Plans Which Were Unveiled Today
Five Of The Best Dublin Pubs For Pints And People Watching This Afternoon
Five Of The Best Dublin Pubs For Pints And People Watching This Afternoon
7 Weird And Wonderful Things To Do In Dublin This Halloween
7 Weird And Wonderful Things To Do In Dublin This Halloween
If You Were On This DART Yesterday It Was The Most Disgusting Journey Ever
If You Were On This DART Yesterday It Was The Most Disgusting Journey Ever
PIC: There's A Huge Christmas Tree In Temple Bar And It's Not Even Halloween Yet
PIC: There's A Huge Christmas Tree In Temple Bar And It's Not Even Halloween Yet
This Dublin Hotel Has Been Named The Best In Ireland By Condé Nast Traveller
This Dublin Hotel Has Been Named The Best In Ireland By Condé Nast Traveller
Barry Keoghan Is Sleeping Rough On Friday Night To Raise Money For An Irish Homeless Charity
Barry Keoghan Is Sleeping Rough On Friday Night To Raise Money For An Irish Homeless Charity
12 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted On The Streets Of Dublin
12 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted On The Streets Of Dublin
Five Picturesque Towns And Villages In (And Around) Dublin For A Leisurely Weekend Stroll
Five Picturesque Towns And Villages In (And Around) Dublin For A Leisurely Weekend Stroll
We're Hosting a Seriously Unique Brunch Event In Dublin Next Month And We Want You There
What's On

We're Hosting a Seriously Unique Brunch Event In Dublin Next Month And We Want You There
PODCAST: Dublin Actress Aisling Breen on 'Cushioning', Quick Changes, and Committing To Your Passion
Podcasts

PODCAST: Dublin Actress Aisling Breen on 'Cushioning', Quick Changes, and Committing To Your Passion
This South Dublin Shop Is Celebrating Selling Last Night's €294k Lotto Ticket
News

This South Dublin Shop Is Celebrating Selling Last Night's €294k Lotto Ticket
WATCH: 'Man With Box' Has Unfortunate Moment In Background Of News Report
Entertainment

WATCH: 'Man With Box' Has Unfortunate Moment In Background Of News Report

PICS: The Price Of The Chicken Fillet Roll At DCU Is Actually Scandalous
What's On

PICS: The Price Of The Chicken Fillet Roll At DCU Is Actually Scandalous
Met Éireann Issues Three New Warnings As "Risk To Life And Property" Statement Made
News

Met Éireann Issues Three New Warnings As "Risk To Life And Property" Statement Made
First Time Buyer? This Brunch Event Will Teach You Everything You Need To Know About House-Hunting
Sponsored

First Time Buyer? This Brunch Event Will Teach You Everything You Need To Know About House-Hunting
PICS: These 'Presidential Pumpkins' In Dublin Are Absolute Works Of Art
Dublin

PICS: These 'Presidential Pumpkins' In Dublin Are Absolute Works Of Art

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group