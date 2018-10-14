PICS: More Crazy Krispy Kreme Scenes As Crowds Queue In The Rain For Doughnuts

In one of the big Dublin stories of the last few weeks, residents of Blanchardstown complained of crazy late night scenes at the new Krispy Kreme in the area before the 24 drive-thru system was eventually shut down.

It seems that hasn't stopped crowds of people flocking to the doughnut shop for their sugary fix during the daytime hours. Yesterday, as most of us were inside staring at raindrops rolling down our windows, some people were queuing outside Krispy Kreme with their raincoats on and their brollies up.

A few passers-by took to social media to describe the scenes...

Just landed in a Blanch after a solid hour in traffic to see people queuing in the rain at Krispy Kreme #demented 🤦🏻‍♀️ Convinced it’s more for the insta than the actual doughnuts 🍩 pic.twitter.com/O9xTYGDvk4 — Shellers Ní Bhriain (@howaya_shellers) October 13, 2018

Crazy. Queuing in the rain outside #krispykreme in Blanchardstown. Is it worth it? People are so nuts for donuts. pic.twitter.com/JaOf7JKJv3 — Fergal Tierney (@Fergaltierney) October 13, 2018

People queuing for Krispy Kreme doughnuts in the rain in Blanch earlier. Have to wonder about this country sometimes — brendan murphy (@brenmurph) October 13, 2018

If that's what the queue is like on a rainy afternoon in October, who knows how bad it'll be once the Christmas rush kicks in?

(header pic: @howaya_shellers on Twitter)

READ NEXT: WATCH: 'Man With Box' Has Unfortunate Moment In Background Of News Report

Have you listened to this week's episode of Before Brunch? Subscribe here