Entertainment

WATCH: 'Man With Box' Has Unfortunate Moment In Background Of News Report

We've all been there...

Screen Shot 2018 10 13 At 13 09 58

As Tony McGregor will testify, technology at some Dublin train stations can take some getting used to. Even though Tony struggled with the nuances of the DART while wearing a slim-fit suit, at least he wasn't carrying a box with him at the time like this unfortunate soul.

During a news report on Virgin Media, the box-laden man strolls into the background at Heuston Station, pops his ticket in the machine before realising that he'll have to manoeuvre his way back again when the system fails him.

Screen Shot 2018 10 13 At 13 09 58

Not wholly hilarious in the grand scheme of things but the little pause and realisation while weighed down by a massive box makes for great live TV. You can view the incident below around 1.25 mark or alternatively, check out the link posted by Remirg on Reddit, here.

READ NEXT: PICS: These 'Presidential Pumpkins' In Dublin Are Absolute Works Of Art

Have you listened to this week's episode of Before Brunch? Subscribe here

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

Entertainment

Read More in Entertainment
WATCH: 'Man With Box' Has Unfortunate Moment In Background Of News Report
WATCH: 'Man With Box' Has Unfortunate Moment In Background Of News Report
An International Protest Has Been Organised As Meghan Markle's "Bully" Comes To Dublin
An International Protest Has Been Organised As Meghan Markle's "Bully" Comes To Dublin
One Of The World's Biggest Acts Has Just Been Announced For Massive Malahide Castle Concert
One Of The World's Biggest Acts Has Just Been Announced For Massive Malahide Castle Concert
The Gigs Keep On Comin' - Now Richard Ashcroft Has Announced A Dublin Show
The Gigs Keep On Comin' - Now Richard Ashcroft Has Announced A Dublin Show
The Botanic Gardens In Glasnevin Will Be Hosting Scary Movie Nights This Halloween
The Botanic Gardens In Glasnevin Will Be Hosting Scary Movie Nights This Halloween
Ocean Colour Scene Have Announced A Dublin Show For December
Ocean Colour Scene Have Announced A Dublin Show For December
Conor McGregor Has Spoken Out About His Dad's Infamous "Coinage" Video
Conor McGregor Has Spoken Out About His Dad's Infamous "Coinage" Video
Looks Like First Croke Park Gig For 2019 Is About To Be Confirmed And It's A Fecking Massive One
Looks Like First Croke Park Gig For 2019 Is About To Be Confirmed And It's A Fecking Massive One
PICS: Viewers Were Disgusted And Very Angry About This Incident On Virgin Media One (TV3) Last NIght
PICS: Viewers Were Disgusted And Very Angry About This Incident On Virgin Media One (TV3) Last NIght
The Lighthouse Cinema Is Showing Spice World For One Night Only To Celebrate Its 21st Birthday
The Lighthouse Cinema Is Showing Spice World For One Night Only To Celebrate Its 21st Birthday
Take That Announce New Dublin Show With Rick Astley
Take That Announce New Dublin Show With Rick Astley
P.J Gallagher Calls Out 'Sneaky B*llocks' Who Has Been Messing With His Wikipedia Page
P.J Gallagher Calls Out 'Sneaky B*llocks' Who Has Been Messing With His Wikipedia Page
WATCH: 'Man With Box' Has Unfortunate Moment In Background Of News Report
Entertainment

WATCH: 'Man With Box' Has Unfortunate Moment In Background Of News Report
A Top Class Brunch Experience Awaits You In This Southside Eatery
Feature

A Top Class Brunch Experience Awaits You In This Southside Eatery
An International Protest Has Been Organised As Meghan Markle's "Bully" Comes To Dublin
News

An International Protest Has Been Organised As Meghan Markle's "Bully" Comes To Dublin
PICS: These 'Presidential Pumpkins' In Dublin Are Absolute Works Of Art
Dublin

PICS: These 'Presidential Pumpkins' In Dublin Are Absolute Works Of Art

PICS: The Price Of The Chicken Fillet Roll At DCU Is Actually Scandalous
What's On

PICS: The Price Of The Chicken Fillet Roll At DCU Is Actually Scandalous
Met Éireann Issues Three New Warnings As "Risk To Life And Property" Statement Made
News

Met Éireann Issues Three New Warnings As "Risk To Life And Property" Statement Made
You Can Rent This Tiny Shed In Dublin For An Unbelievable Price And We're Not Even Surprised Anymore
News

You Can Rent This Tiny Shed In Dublin For An Unbelievable Price And We're Not Even Surprised Anymore
Diarmuid Gavin Has Opened A Coffee Shop In Dublin Aimed At Gardeners
Food and Drink

Diarmuid Gavin Has Opened A Coffee Shop In Dublin Aimed At Gardeners

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group