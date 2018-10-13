PICS: These 'Presidential Pumpkins' In Dublin Are Absolute Works Of Art

As Halloween looms, so does the Presidential Election and the two events coinciding can only mean one thing - that someone is going to carve each of the candidates into a pumpkin.

Yep, someone at Fallon & Byrne has has had the ultimate brainwave by bringing Michael D. Higgins, Sean Gallagher, Liadh Ní Riada, Peter Casey, Gavin Duffy and Joan Freeman to life in all their orange glory.

Meet the Presidential Pumpkins!

On view to the public @FallonandByrne Exchequer Street until 26th October #presidentialelection #Aras18 pic.twitter.com/il8mUzFHz9 — Fallon & Byrne (@FallonandByrne) October 12, 2018

While they're all bound to give customers a fright this October, some appear a bit scarier than others (much like in real life). The pumpkins will be on display in the Exchequer Street branch of Fallon & Byrne until October 26 which is the same day that Ireland goes to the polls to decide if Michael D continues as President or if his time is up.

On view to the public @FallonandByrne Exchequer Street until 26th October #presidentialelection pic.twitter.com/kthOaQn1Qj — Fallon & Byrne (@FallonandByrne) October 12, 2018

Oh, Fallon and Byrne, you didn’t! pic.twitter.com/z5uZYmKxj2 — Paul Howard (@AkaPaulHoward) October 12, 2018

Áras an Spooktaráin? Áras an Boo-chtaráin? So many pun opportunities, so little time.

