Dublin

PICS: These 'Presidential Pumpkins' In Dublin Are Absolute Works Of Art

Áras An Spooktaráin...

Screen Shot 2018 10 13 At 09 40 12

As Halloween looms, so does the Presidential Election and the two events coinciding can only mean one thing - that someone is going to carve each of the candidates into a pumpkin.

Yep, someone at Fallon & Byrne has has had the ultimate brainwave by bringing Michael D. Higgins, Sean Gallagher, Liadh Ní Riada, Peter Casey, Gavin Duffy and Joan Freeman to life in all their orange glory.

While they're all bound to give customers a fright this October, some appear a bit scarier than others (much like in real life). The pumpkins will be on display in the Exchequer Street branch of Fallon & Byrne until October 26 which is the same day that Ireland goes to the polls to decide if Michael D continues as President or if his time is up.

Áras an Spooktaráin? Áras an Boo-chtaráin? So many pun opportunities, so little time.

READ NEXT: Nine Brisk And Easy Dublin Walks To Tackle This Autumn

Have you listened to this week's episode of Before Brunch? Subscribe here

FALLON AND BYRNE Presidential Election pumpkins
James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
PICS: These 'Presidential Pumpkins' In Dublin Are Absolute Works Of Art
PICS: These 'Presidential Pumpkins' In Dublin Are Absolute Works Of Art
These Are The 10 Best Gin Cocktails In Dublin Right Now
These Are The 10 Best Gin Cocktails In Dublin Right Now
WATCH: Phibsboro Is Looking Very Well In These New Plans Which Were Unveiled Today
WATCH: Phibsboro Is Looking Very Well In These New Plans Which Were Unveiled Today
Five Of The Best Dublin Pubs For Pints And People Watching This Afternoon
Five Of The Best Dublin Pubs For Pints And People Watching This Afternoon
7 Weird And Wonderful Things To Do In Dublin This Halloween
7 Weird And Wonderful Things To Do In Dublin This Halloween
If You Were On This DART Yesterday It Was The Most Disgusting Journey Ever
If You Were On This DART Yesterday It Was The Most Disgusting Journey Ever
PIC: There's A Huge Christmas Tree In Temple Bar And It's Not Even Halloween Yet
PIC: There's A Huge Christmas Tree In Temple Bar And It's Not Even Halloween Yet
This Dublin Hotel Has Been Named The Best In Ireland By Condé Nast Traveller
This Dublin Hotel Has Been Named The Best In Ireland By Condé Nast Traveller
Barry Keoghan Is Sleeping Rough On Friday Night To Raise Money For An Irish Homeless Charity
Barry Keoghan Is Sleeping Rough On Friday Night To Raise Money For An Irish Homeless Charity
12 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted On The Streets Of Dublin
12 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted On The Streets Of Dublin
Five Picturesque Towns And Villages In (And Around) Dublin For A Leisurely Weekend Stroll
Five Picturesque Towns And Villages In (And Around) Dublin For A Leisurely Weekend Stroll
Today's Budget Included Some Welcome News For Luas Users
Today's Budget Included Some Welcome News For Luas Users
PICS: These 'Presidential Pumpkins' In Dublin Are Absolute Works Of Art
Dublin

PICS: These 'Presidential Pumpkins' In Dublin Are Absolute Works Of Art
14 Glorious Sights That All Dubliners Absolutely Love
Feature

14 Glorious Sights That All Dubliners Absolutely Love
Date Night? Here's Seven Cool Spots To Bring Your Bae In Dublin
Lifestyle

Date Night? Here's Seven Cool Spots To Bring Your Bae In Dublin
Landlords And Agencies Are Charging People To View Apartments
News

Landlords And Agencies Are Charging People To View Apartments

PICS: The Price Of The Chicken Fillet Roll At DCU Is Actually Scandalous
What's On

PICS: The Price Of The Chicken Fillet Roll At DCU Is Actually Scandalous
Met Éireann Issues Three New Warnings As "Risk To Life And Property" Statement Made
News

Met Éireann Issues Three New Warnings As "Risk To Life And Property" Statement Made
You Can Rent This Tiny Shed In Dublin For An Unbelievable Price And We're Not Even Surprised Anymore
News

You Can Rent This Tiny Shed In Dublin For An Unbelievable Price And We're Not Even Surprised Anymore
Diarmuid Gavin Has Opened A Coffee Shop In Dublin Aimed At Gardeners
Food and Drink

Diarmuid Gavin Has Opened A Coffee Shop In Dublin Aimed At Gardeners

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group