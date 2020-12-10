Forbidden Fruit 2021 tickets go on sale tomorrow morning

Forbidden Fruit have announced that early bird tickets for the 2021 edition of the festival will go on sale on Friday morning.

Like pretty much everything else in 2020, Forbidden Fruit was put on hold due to Covid-19. However, with positive vaccine news now arriving every day, organisers of festivals such as FF are hopeful for a return in 2021.

With that in mind, Forbidden Fruit have announced the return of the festival next summer as well as details of early bird tickets which go on sale tomorrow from the usual outlets. The event will take place over the June Bank Holiday weekend with a two-day ticket costing €110.

We are delighted to announce that we will return next year as Dublin's first festival of the summer, early-bird tickets for Forbidden Fruit Festival 2021 will go ON SALE at 9AM tomorrow morning, from €110 via Ticketmaster and usual outlets. https://t.co/snGCWRGKvg#FF21 pic.twitter.com/vCFnbzbHBU — Forbidden Fruit (@ForbiddenFFest) December 10, 2020

Underworld had been due to appear at the 2020 festival but with the announcement earlier this week that they will be performing at All Together Now in 2021, it remains to be seen if fans will see them at Kilmainham.

Earlier this week, An Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that he was hopeful that concerts and festivals could return by the summer. More details on Forbidden Fruit 2021 can be found here.

