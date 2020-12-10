Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Forbidden Fruit 2021 tickets go on sale tomorrow morning

By James Fenton

December 10, 2020 at 11:04am

Share:

Forbidden Fruit have announced that early bird tickets for the 2021 edition of the festival will go on sale on Friday morning.

Like pretty much everything else in 2020, Forbidden Fruit was put on hold due to Covid-19. However, with positive vaccine news now arriving every day, organisers of festivals such as FF are hopeful for a return in 2021.

With that in mind, Forbidden Fruit have announced the return of the festival next summer as well as details of early bird tickets which go on sale tomorrow from the usual outlets. The event will take place over the June Bank Holiday weekend with a two-day ticket costing €110.

Underworld had been due to appear at the 2020 festival but with the announcement earlier this week that they will be performing at All Together Now in 2021, it remains to be seen if fans will see them at Kilmainham.

Earlier this week, An Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that he was hopeful that concerts and festivals could return by the summer. More details on Forbidden Fruit 2021 can be found here.

READ NEXT: WATCH: After eight years, this Dublin dog's Christmas wish to be adopted came true

Share:

Latest articles

There's a magical Winter Village at the Guinness Storehouse

The Light House Cinema is taking requests for films to show this season 

Lovin Games Weekly - The most anticipated game of 2020 is finally here

WATCH: After eight years, this Dublin dog's Christmas wish to be adopted came true

You may also love

Dublin restaurant hosting festive artisan Christmas market all this month 

Dublin café hosting festive Christmas market next weekend

Longitude has revealed the line-up for 2021

This virtual Christmas pop-up is a great spot to find gifts by local traders

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.