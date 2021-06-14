It's socially distanced girl summer at the Button Factory as new shows announced

The people of Dublin got a tiny taste of the gig life we've been missing last week at the Iveagh Gardens, and luckily for us there's going to be more to come!

The Button Factory has announced it will reopen for socially distanced shows from July 5th, when government restrictions change to allow indoor gigs.

17 gigs are scheduled for the month of July (!) with artists like Alex Gough, Rachael Lavelle and Bullet Girl all due to take the stage. And if you're wondering what your socially distanced sesh will look like, the details are as follows:

There will be 85 tickets available via Eventbrite for each show, and the events will be seated with table service.

All staff will wear masks, and a one way system will be in place for guests entering the venue and accessing the bathrooms.

Contact details for each person/group will be taken at the door for contact tracing purposes, with temperature checks in place upon arrival too.

Tickets for some gigs have sold out already so head over to the Button Factory website to find out more about nabbing some, and start practicing your "ah, I heard of these guys before they were big" speech.

(header pic: ButtonFactory.ie)

READ NEXT: PICS: People were loving the newly-pedestrianised Dublin over the weekend