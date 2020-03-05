Lesley Roy will perform Ireland's Eurovision entry live in town tonight

Lesley Roy is the name on everyone's lips today after she was confirmed as Ireland's Eurovision representative for the annual contest this coming May.

Balbriggan's Lesley Roy was announced as Ireland's Eurovision entry this morning and ever since people have been rushing to listen to her song Story Of My Life as well as the accompanying video which you can find here.

Katy Perry, Pink, Kelly Clarkson and Avril Lavigne are just some of the major names that Lesley is being compared to by commenters on YouTube and on social media. Of course, the song will be performed live to a global audience from Rotterdam in May but if you can't wait that long you can catch Lesley a bit closer to home this evening.

The singer will be performing Story Of My Life from as part of Thirsty Thursday at The George in the city centre, which is hosted weekly by drag queen Davina Devine.

Ireland's Eurovision entry. Congratulations to Lesley Roy.



You can see her performing her song Story Of My Life tonight from 11pm at @DavinaDevine’s #ThirstyThursday Show.https://t.co/nhR2C5QBN8 — The George Dublin (@TheGeorgeDublin) March 5, 2020

Thirsty Thursday at The George will kick off at 11pm this evening and sure if you're in town and you happen to miss the last bus home, it'll certainly be something to check out.

The 2020 Eurovision kicks off in Rotterdam on May 12 before the big final, which will all hope Lesley will be participating in, on Saturday, May 16.