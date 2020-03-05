Close

This is the Dubliner who will represent Ireland at the Eurovision this year

By James Fenton

March 5, 2020 at 9:40am

Ireland's Eurovision entry for 2020 has been confirmed if it goes well, they'll all be dancing on the streets of Balbriggan this coming May.

Lesley Roy, who hails from the north Dublin suburb, has been confirmed as Ireland's representative for this year's Eurovision Song Contest.

The singer-songwriter will perform her song Story Of My Life, the video for which premiered on the official Eurovision YouTube channel this morning. If you haven't seen it yet, you can check it out below and when you do, let us know if you're also getting Taylor Swift's Shake It Off vibes from the clip...

The song itself is a bit of an earworm with something of a rock flavour so fingers crossed Lesley does well or gets to the final at least.

It's now 24 years since Eimear Quinn last took home the prize for us with her song The Voice and while Ryan O'Shaughnessy gave a decent showing in 2018, we really haven't come close since.

The semi-finals of the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest will begin on Tuesday, May 12 with the final scheduled for Saturday, May 16. This year, the event will take place in Rotterdam after the Netherlands triumphed in 2019's edition.

With a bit of luck and a little help from our European friends, we're all hoping Lesley can do it. Up the Dubs!

