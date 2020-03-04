'The heart and soul of our community' - Regulars express sorrow as Dublin cafe confirms closure

Popular Stoneybatter spot Cowtown Cafe has confirmed its closure with a heart-wrenching post on Facebook after five years in business.

Cowtown Cafe, located on Manor Street, shared an image of a framed picture on one of its tables depicting a scene from popular children's story The Tiger Who Came To Tea. The piece is accompanied by the words 'and they had a lovely supper with sausages and chips and ice cream.'

In the caption on the post, Cowtown owners Sinead and Niall have added: 'Hi all, yes its true, we have sold the business - sorry for the late "official" announcement - we have told as many of our customers as possible face to face, (we are well aware a lot of our elderly customers aren't on social media) - if we missed telling some our regulars, then we sincerely apologise. It's a fine balancing act letting people know whilst also knowing the deal hasn't quite been 100% finalised, so apologies!'

The lenghty post goes on to say: 'We've a had a fantastic time over the last five years but unfortunately running a full kitchen seven days a week (as well as our other business) and staffing issues were taking too much of a toll on our family life - so when the opportunity arose to sell up, we took it. It was a very difficult decision but we one we believe is right for us on a personal level.'

Sinead and Niall conclude by saying: 'Absolutely MASSIVE thanks to all our customers, especially to the incredible loyal customers who supported us from the start, all our lovely neighbours (business and residential), our staff over the years, suppliers, the brilliant Pride of Place and just everyone who helped us out on way or the other over the last five years. Thanks all! Support your local high street! X'

People have been quick to comment, with one person posting 'So sorry to hear this Sinead and Niall - you will be very much missed,' while another added 'The heart and soul of our community. You will be greatly missed – thanks for five great years!'

The photographed reference was not lost one another commenter, who wrote: 'That page in Tiger Who Came To Tea always made me think of Cowtown! Love that you were thinking it too! You (and your sausages and chips and ice cream) will be missed.'

A sad day for the parish and but if the owners of Cowtown Cafe didn't know how loved they were before, they certainly do now. The full Facebook post can be read here.

