Sad news as beloved Dublin cafe announces it will close this week

By James Fenton

March 2, 2020 at 3:05pm

The owner of the Cookbook Cafe in Glasthule has announced that the establishment will be closing its doors this week after five years in business.

In a letter posted on Facebook, the Cookbook Cafe owner Audrey McDonald thanked all those who supported her business over the years.

The correspondence starts by saying 'after five years of great fun, wonderful dishes and many memorable days and nights, Audrey has made the tough decision to step away from the Cookbook Cafe and the restaurant will be closing its doors on Sunday, March 8.'

The letter goes on to say 'the dream of opening a restaurant was a lifelong one for Audrey and the Cookbook Cafe made it come true in so many exciting ways. It became a vital part of Glasthule village, a destination for food lovers and a wonderful hub where people came together to enjoy a passion for food, good company and wonderful music.'

The Cookbook Cafe has long been a favourite for diners both before and after swimming at the Forty Foot and the restaurant is now inviting customers to come along on Sunday and give the place a good send-0ff. There will be 'special menus, celebratory dishes and, as usual, expertly-curated music playlists.'

The letter finishes by saying 'it would be a joy to see you all one last time,' and you can read the post in full below...

(header pic: Cookbook Cafe on Facebook)

