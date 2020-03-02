Shaggy shares image of ridiculous amount of plastic waste at the end of his 3 Arena show

Jamaican rapper Shaggy has shared an image which depicts the riduculous amount of plastic waste left after his 3 Arena show on Friday night.

Shaggy was performing as part of the Blast Off tour which also features massive R&B names such as Mya, Blu Cantrell and Nelly and while in Dublin, he enjoyed a pint or two in Temple Bar with his entourage.

If the 51-year-old's latest Instagram post is anything to go by, his fans also took part in some whistle-wetting throughout the gig as the Boombastic star shared an image of the aftermath of the performance. The snap shows 3 Arena cleaning staff working hard to sweep up a frankly ludicrous amount of plastic glasses and cardboard cup holders which accumulated over the course of the evening.

Commenters have been quick to point out how much of a waste it all is with one saying 'why can't people throw away their own sh*t? No respect' while another added 'And you are ok with all that plastic?'

Further comments ranged from 'another massive load of single-use plastic for the earth to soak up' to 'Greta Thunberg won't be happy.'

The 3 Arena lists bottles and cans among its prohibited items and sells a wide range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages at its shows.

As well as the image of all the plastic, Shaggy also shared a snippet of his 3 Arena set in which he performs the opening bars to his 1995 mega-hit Boombastic to his adoring fans...

Shaggy was up on stage for most of the evening so when it comes to the litter issue, we can only assume that it wasn't him.

