Shaggy and his crew were on the pints in town last night

Shaggy is in town to play at the 3 Arena tonight and it seems he took the opportunity to let his hair down in Dublin the night before his big show.

Jamaican musician Shaggy will be joined by the likes Mya, Nelly and Blu Cantrell at the 3 Arena for the Dublin leg of The Blast Off Tour and like many a visitor before him, he raised a glass to his arrival in the city yesterday evening.

Mr. Boombastic himself was joined by members of his entourage in a city centre pub and judging by the number of people clinking glasses, it was probably an expensive enough round.

Shaggy wouldn't be the first celeb to head out for a few during a trip to Dublin, with Pink making a stop in the Temple Bar last June.

He seems to be in good spirits ahead of tonight's show and while fans will feel the same, some may be disappointed that hip hop duo Salt 'N Pepa had to pull out yesterday.

Nevertheless, attendees should be in for a great night, as long as Shaggy and the lads didn't stay out too late. After all, why should we believe him when he tells us it wasn't him?