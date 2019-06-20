Pink Stopped Into One Of Dublin’s Most Famous Pubs During Her Stay Here
For many visitors to Dublin, the place to get the party started is Temple Bar so it’s pretty apt that the biggest partystarter of them all paid the area a visit recently.
Alecia Moore, AKA Pink, wowed audiences at the RDS the other night, performing a string of her major hits during an energetic performance at the venue.
It’s no surprise that she worked up a thirst while doing so and sure enough, off she wandered into the Temple Bar pub at the heart of the party area of the same name.
She was joined by her husband Carey Hart and the pair seemed happy to pose for photos with staff in the pub.
Some well-earned downtime. It’s been a busy summer for celeb-spotters in the city with the likes of Bon Jovi and Fleetwood Mac wandering freely around the streets and there’s bound to be plenty more in the coming weeks with all the gigs and festivals taking place.
Céad milé fáilte and all that.
