The Nightmare Realm scream park will return to Dublin City Market this Halloween

If you're wilfully ignoring the premature whispers of the C-word and focusing all of your attention on spooky season, no doubt you'll welcome the news that The Nightmare Realm scream park is returning to Dublin this October.

The attraction, which was crowned ‘Best Scream Park in Europe’ earlier this year at the European Scare Awards will take up residence once more within the historic Dublin City Market off Mary Street, a 130-year-old Victorian red brick fruit and veg market with plenty of creepy nooks and crannies.

The immersive experience will present in the form of an expanded Victorian-themed Halloween Town, a festival village where Halloween is celebrated every day. You can expect street theatre, stage dancers, circus performers, interactive shops, a food court with werewolf burgers, black ice cream and more.

The venue then breaks off into 5 haunt mazes – Sundown Manor, BioX1ne Laboratories, The Shriekers, Death Row 2: Shank Season and Dead Carnival. Each maze houses detailed sets, elaborate animatronics, award-nominated costumes, makeup and special effects, and digitally projected visuals to enhance storytelling.

First opened in 2009, The Nightmare Realm is the brainchild of Karl and Sylvia O’Connor who've spent 14 years carefully honing their skills in the area of frightening the bejaysus out of attendees. Every year is different with new themes, impressive sets, ongoing character development and intricate costume design to ensure a unique experience. The immersive spectacle has previously attracted the likes of Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Brooklyn Beckham, Little Mix and Chloe Moretz.

The Nightmare Realm opens on the 6th October and runs for 24 selected nights until the 3rd November. Tickets, which are priced from €22 to €36 (depending on the ticket type and day) include all 5 mazes and entry to Halloween Town, and are now on sale at thenightmarerealm.ie.

