Blazing Salads has closed on Drury Street to combine with Flip Burger at George's Arcade

Creating one big plant-based haven.

After 23 years on Drury Street, Blazing Salads are moving on, but not very far, before you get worried.

They are combining with their plant-based burger outlet Flip, which opened almost four years ago in January 2020 in George's Arcade. Blazing Salads announced the move on social media in August, with their last day of trade on Drury Street being September 5th.

In a farewell post to Drury Street yesterday, Blazing Salads said this of their time there:

"It’s a wrap !!! Thank you all for your support since our opening in 2000.

We strive to serve the most delicious nutritious wholefoods and we’ve literally served 100,000s people over the years ! We could not do that without our wonderful team behind us and we’re so grateful to them. We’re now on another journey over to the @georgesstreetarcade to continue cooking for you."

Now you'll be able to get all your plant-based and vegan favourites under one roof, from salads, to burgers, vegan soft serve, to wraps.

In a time where the threat of hospitality closures looms due to the higher VAT rate and spiralling costs, we're glad this isn't the end for Blazing Salads.

Header images via Instagram / Blazing Salads & / Flip Burger

