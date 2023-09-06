The Wolfe Tones announce 60th year anniversary concert at 3Arena

The band are celebrating their diamond anniversary.

Fresh off the back of seeing record crowds at Electric Picnic last weekend, legendary Irish trad band The Wolfe Tones have announced their 60th year anniversary concert in the 3Arena on Saturday, October 12 2024.

Tickets are €46.20 and go on sale Friday, September 15 at 9am.

A press release announcing the show stated:

"From humble beginnings in Dublin, to the hallowed halls of Carnegie Hall, New York and the Paris Olympia, The Wolfe Tones have enthralled generations of Irish music fans around the globe in their own unique style. Iconic, legendary, often overused superlatives, however they are never more appropriate than when referencing The Wolfe Tones. "In a career spanning from 1964 to 2024, the group reached the summit and that’s where they have remained ever since. They are cherished by the Irish across the world, their music is heard wherever our diaspora gathers, and this will be a homecoming event for many people who will undoubtedly travel from across the world to say they were present at The Wolfe Tones 60th Anniversary Concert. "Hear the songs and ballads that helped to create legends in their own lifetimes, from Celtic Symphony to Grace, Let The People Sing to The Streets of New York, hit after hit, the legendary Wolfe Tones will captivate their largest ever Dublin audience in a night to remember."

The Wolfe Tones' Electric Picnic performance draws criticism

The group made headlines this week after their controversial song 'Celtic Symphony' was sang along to by the huge crowds at Stradbally on Sunday.

The lyrics contained in the song, "Ooh, aah, up the Ra" have caused a stir from certain sections of the media and political sphere, including (for some reason) Bertie Ahern, with some criticising both the band for playing the song and the crowd of predominantly young people for singing along.

The song has been criticised in the news a lot recently. It landed the Ireland women's national team in bother when they sang it after their famous World Cup qualifier win against Scotland, while the band also received criticism from several unionists for playing the track during their set at the West Belfast Festival.

However, vocalist Brian Warfield has defended the song wholeheartedly and we're sure we'll be hearing it at the upcoming 3Arena gig.

"People love it. It is a great song, I can’t stop people singing it... People think they have the power to stop people singing that song... it won’t happen."

