Everything You Need To Know Ahead Of Snow Patrol And The Cure At Malahide Castle This Weekend

There’s a busy couple of days ahead at Malahide Castle this weekend as Snow Patrol and The Cure prepare to play their headline shows.

First up is tonight’s Snow Patrol gig with support from The Kooks, Gabrielle Aplin and David Keenan.

Saturday will see The Cure headlining along with performances from Ride, The Twilight Sad and Just Mustard.

Here’s the stage times for each day:

Friday

5pm – Gates open

5.30pm – David Keenan

6.30pm – Gabrielle Aplin

7.45pm – The Kooks

9pm – Snow Patrol

Saturday

4pm – Gates open

5pm – Just Mustard

5.55pm – The Twilight Sad

6.55pm – Ride

8.25pm – The Cure

If you’re hoping to queue up early for a good spot at the front, take note that the venue has forbidden early or overnight queuing and you will be turned away ahead of the standard gate opening times.

Security checks will be in operation and large bags and backpacks will not be allowed – only bags smaller than A4 size will be permitted.

Hogan’s Gate near Malahide DART Station is the only pedestrian entrance into Malahide Castle that will be open, and concertgoers are advised to use public transport to get to the venue.

As well as the DART (a 15 minute walk away from Malahide Castle) and Dublin Bus routes, a direct bus service from the Dublin Road to George’s Quay will also be running after the gigs and tickets will cost €10. They will only run after the shows and you can find more information here.

There will be very limited car parking available, although cars will only be allowed in via the back road entrance. A designated disabled car parking area will also be in operation and you can email access@festivalrepublic.com to register and for more information.

Ride have also just announced that they’ll be playing their own separate midnight show at the Workman’s after The Cure show on Saturday night.

Doors will open at 11.30pm and you can buy tickets for €16.50 online here.

