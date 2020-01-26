Close

  • The Grand Social to host huge charity ballroom bash this evening

The Grand Social to host huge charity ballroom bash this evening

By Sarah Finnan

January 26, 2020 at 1:07pm

Didn't get your dancing fix last night? Fear not as The Grand Social has ya covered. And for a good cause too.

Celebrating Australia Day with a big ballroom bash, The Grand Social is fundraising for Wildlife Victoria and Victoria CFA.

The event listing reads:

"People are quite literally choking on smoke and left without water .entire communities have turned to ash. the devastation for these people is unimaginable.

The world is rallying and we should too!

We are holding a Wildfire Relief fundraiser in association with some great musicians and fantastic people with all entrance fees going to Australian bushfire charities, specifically Wildlife Victoria and Victoria CFA."

charity ballroom bash

One of the city's premier live music venues - entertainment on the night will come from Witch Trials,  Vanity Bloom, Amy Ellen and more.

Taking place this evening, the ballroom bash kicks off from 7:30pm.

Attendees are encouraged to donate what they can and remember what their mammies told them - sharing is caring.

Make the weekend last that little bit longer and dance to your heart's content.

