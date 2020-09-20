Close

The New Theatre confirms plans to perform new play in a Dublin park due to restrictions

By James Fenton

September 20, 2020 at 1:45pm

The New Theatre have announced plans to stage a performance of their new play in a Dublin park after the latest blow to the arts industry.

With Dublin now in level 3 of Covid-19 restrictions, indoor gatherings are not permitted to take place. The New Theatre is one of many of its kind that will have seen plans turned on their head due to the new rules and they expressed their frustration in a Facebook post on Friday.

The lengthy post pointed out that 'as Dublin residents, we are not allowed to attend a socially-distanced theatre show despite our theatre being regularly cleaned and fresh air intake fans installed. We spent considerable time and money reopening.'

In spite of the devastating news, The New Theatre plan to press ahead with performances of its new play Jackie, even if they have to do so in a Dublin Park. They confirmed that they have been in talks with the Office of Public Works who are due to issue an update on Monday.

Jackie is a production by Gerard Humphreys which tells the story of the friendship between Jackie Kennedy and an Irish chaplain who she befriended when visiting Ireland in 1951.

You can find out more about Jackie via this link and read The New Theatre's full statement here.

