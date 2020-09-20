Close

DCC has introduced measures to allow additional outdoor space for businesses

By James Fenton

September 20, 2020 at 10:13am

Dublin City Council has introduced new measures to allow for additional outdoor space to help businesses to remain open over the next three weeks.

On Friday, it was announced that Dublin is entering level 3 of Covid-19 restrictions, meaning that indoor dining is now banned and a maximum of 15 people are allowed in an outdoor dining space at any one time. The decision has presented a number of challenges for Dublin businesses but DCC is now taking requests for businesses to increase their outdoor space by using footpaths, parking spaces and loading bays.

There are a number of conditions to the scheme, for instance, permission must be sought from surrounding businesses and the area must be 'clearly barriered and delineated.' Businesses and patrons must have 'particular regard to the rights of the mobility impaired and disabled' while the use of gas heaters will not be permitted.

These are trying times for businesses in the city and many have had to close their doors once again. Others have decided to remain open under the current guidelines by providing outdoor seating and takeaway services. We've compiled a list which outlines which Dublin pubs and restaurants are staying open and which ones have closed and you can view it in full via this link.

READ NEXT: Dublin at Level 3 - This simple explainer tells you everything you can and can't do

