The Pussycat Dolls are reuniting and coming to the 3 Arena

Dust off the Desperate Housewives boxset and break out the Nintendo Wii because it's 2006 all over again. Why else would the Pussycat Dolls be playing the 3 Arena?

Yep, you read that correctly as one of the biggest girl bands of the 2000s have announced this morning that they will be coming to the 3 Arena in April of next year.

We are INCREDIBLY excited to announce that we’re back! 🐱 We'll be kicking off our reunion tour in the UK in April 2020! Grab your tickets Sunday at 10am 💕😘 #PCDReunion pic.twitter.com/VDxT6yiADH — PUSSYCAT DOLLS (@pussycatdolls) November 28, 2019

The group will be reuniting and performing as a quintet, minus Melody Thornton who has been speaking recently about working on solo projects.

However, Irish fans can look forward to catching up with Carmit, Ashley, Nicole, Jessica and Kimberly as they bring their back catalogue of hits and slick dance moves to Dublin's Docklands.

The Pussycat Dolls formed in 2003 before bursting into the mainstream with the release of their 2005 earworm Don't Cha. They then went on to sell around 15 million albums worldwide before disbanding in 2010.

All of the members have since gone on to pursue their own paths, with Nicole Scherzinger most famously appearing as a judge on the US and UK versions of The X Factor. Ashley Roberts, meanwhile, has appeared on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here while Carmit Bachar formed an electro-pop duo called LadyStation.

Jessica Sutta released some relatively successful solo material and Kimberly Wyatt won Celebrity Masterchef in 2015. Fair play and all that, but want fans really want is to see them in concert again and now they've been granted their wish.

The Pussycat Dolls will take to the 3 Arena stage on Sunday April 5 2020 and the announcement will surely have fans around the country scrambling for tickets when they're released this Sunday at 10am.

Now, if you'll excuse us, we're off to update our Bebo profile.

