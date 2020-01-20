There's a 'Bohemian Rhapsody' singalong coming to Dublin and we can't wait

Nothing unites a room full of strangers more than a sing-song.

Especially when it’s to the sweet musical melodies of some of Queen’s most iconic power ballads such as Killer Queen, Somebody To Love and Bohemian Rhapsody. All absolute BANGERS in fairness.

Well, best warm up your vocal cords as the Olympia Theatre is hosting a special singalong screening of the hit film Bohemian Rhapsody.

Starring Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury, the movie is packed full of the band’s top hits…and everyone knows that musicals are not meant to be watched in silence.

I mean singing along to Bohemian Rhapsody at the top of your lungs is one of life’s simple pleasures…whether you know all the words or not - I’m seriously impressed if you do.

Fear not if you don’t though as lyrics appear on screen to help you out. Described as “irresistible fun”, the event takes place on Sunday, April 26th at 7pm.

Tickets for the Bohemian Rhapsody singalong screening are priced from €20 and go on sale this Friday, January 24th at 9am from Ticketmaster.

Make it a double and grab tickets to the matinee show of The Greatest Showman Singalong on the same day. When you’re out, you’re out.