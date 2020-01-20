Popular Galway restaurant Tartare set for foodie pop-up in Dublin next month

Dublin foodies will be happy to know that one of Galway’s best is coming to the big shmoke.

Housed in Honest 2 Goodness Wines in Glasnevin, the Twilight Evening Market will welcome Tartare next month for a one-night pop-up that is sure to satisfy more than a few hungry bellies.

Often praised for its brilliantly simple food, the Bib Gourmand wine bar's cool, arty vibe keeps customers coming back time and again.

Owner JP McMahon - a renowned Galway chef and restauranteur - will be on hand to cook up a selection of small plates and signature dishes from the Tartare menu.

Known for his use of local ingredients and focus on seasonal produce, the dishes will be paired with some of Honest 2 Goodness's best organic and low intervention wines.

A café by day, Tartare turns into an organic and natural wine bar by night and so is well versed in expert food and beverage pairings.

Four small plates will set you back €35.

Let’s hope Tartare’s signature neon sign makes the trip up too.

Taking place on Thursday, February 6th from 5:50pm to 9pm. The event is so popular that there's already a waiting list for places, but if you're lucky you might just nab a spot. You can put your name down here.