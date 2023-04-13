Happy days indeed as annual beer and food festival returns to Dublin 8 this month

One of the biggest events of the year for beer lovers is back in Inchicore.

Whether you're into tasty Irish-brewed beers, or just love a food festival, you're going to want to bop along to this class Inchicore event over the May Bank Holiday weekend.

A one-stop-shop that brings together some of Dublin's best brewers and food trucks for a weekend-long event, Rascals Brewing Company's annual Happy Days Beer & Food Festival makes its triumphant return later this month. You can expect some funky tunes, a stunning selection of food including some of Dublin's best tacos, burgers, and pizzas, and of course, a wide and creative range of craft beers.

Need more deets? Here's everything you need to know.

Where & When

Taking place on Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 April at Rascals HQ, the festival will see some of the best venues in Inchicore welcome a whole host of beer and food vendors, under one roof. The vendors will be spread across Rascals' indoor and outdoor areas, as well as the nearby venue, The Yard.

The festival kicks off at 1pm each day and finishes up at 9pm, giving you eight hours to drink and eat to your hearts' content. Tickets cost €20pp, excluding a booking fee, which will gain you access into the festival, a free brewery tour, and even a souvenir reusable eco-cup pint - something to remember the happy day by.

Food & Drink

When it comes to drinks, variety is the biggest perk of this year's line-up, with the likes of Bullhouse, Kinnegar, MacIvor's Cider, Wicklow Wolf, Stillgarden Distillery, Sudden Death Brewing and of course, Rascals. An absolute dream line-up for the avid craft beer lover.

This year's food selection also presents some of Dublin's best offerings; naturally you can expect Rascals' signature pizzas (the Light My Fire pie is looking like a winner to us) or choose from one of their drool-worthy guest vendors, all much loved spots in their own right. El Milagro, one of our favourite Mexican spots in the city, will be serving their authentic tacos at the festival, alongside the always-reliable Puck Burger, and AA's Caribbean, for a taste of Trinidad you won't find anywhere else in Dublin.

If you're anything like us, you'll want to sample one of everything.

Entertainment

Some stellar live DJ sets on both Saturday and Sunday will kickstart Dublin's summer 2023 season of food festivals and events. Saturday will host the likes of Paula Lahiff, Finn Coyle, Dee Reddy, and Rev Tony Bones, while Sunday will pop off with DJ sets from Nialler9, Shelly Gray, Elsted, and Ian Alvey. As mentioned before, your ticket will also allow you a free tour of the brewery, although this does come on a first come first serve basis. So if you've always wondered what goes on inside a brewery, make sure you sign up as soon as you arrive.

Aside from the Beer & Food Festival, their calendar is always busy with a whole load of events, from match screenings, to beer launches, Eurovision parties, to trad sessions. Their latest addition is Saturday club nights, with DJ Finn Coyle blasting a top-tier selection of 80's and 90's tracks every Saturday throughout April.

Rascals HQ promises all the perks of a busy city centre venue on a Saturday evening - but with a more relaxed, neighbourhood feel and an impressive food and drinks offering. It goes without saying that this venue is one of the best spots in Dublin to sample some new craft brews. On any given visit, you can choose from their core offering of larger, IPA, stout or cider, as well as a rotating selection of guest taps and seasonal beers. Never one to shy away from interesting flavours, we currently have our eye on their newest offering, the Strawberry Vanilla Shake IPA.

With flavours like that on offer, you're spoiled for choice. Luckily at Rascals' you don't have to make up your mind; you can opt for a tasting tray with several beer options, starting from just €10.

While beers are their specialty, if you're just not in the mood for a pint, you can choose from a variety of wine, spirits, cocktails and non-alcoholic options, so there's sure to be something to suit everyone. Refuelling during your visit is easy with their huge selection of signature pizza dishes, as well as their meat and cheese platter, garlic bread, and some seriously delicious desserts (the choice between their burnt cheesecake and gooey chocolate brownie is almost one too difficult to make).

For more information about their tasty menu and upcoming events, click here.