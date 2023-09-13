There's a tantric tapas night happening in Dublin next month

Aphrodisiacs, elixirs and intimacy workshops. All in a wine bar off South William Street.

If you're looking to inject a bit of passion into your relationship, or you're experiencing dating app fatigue and need to redirect, you're in luck. There's a night of spirituality, sensuality, and gastronomy making its way to Dublin very soon.

Tantric tapas is a signature event hosted by AphroDelicious, a Dublin duo passionate about aphrodisiacs both culinary and herbal. The event will span two separate evenings - one for couples, one for singles, with both offering an intro to the world of aphrodisiacs and a varied tasting menu of tantalising tapas and mood-enhancing mocktails and elixirs.

For couples, the event will also feature an Awakening the Senses & Deepening Intimacy Workshop -

a series of immersive activities to stimulate the senses, fusing the sacred and the sensual in a celebration of love and connection. If you don't mind.

And singles will be treated to the addition of a Conscious Slow Dating Session - whereby you'll be invited to engage in dialogues and activities that skip the small talk and dive into the matters of the heart and soul.

Advertisement

AphroDelicious is a collective made up of couple Lloyd and Pixie - Pixie has been studying herbalism for over 10 years with a recent focus on aphrodisiac herbs, and Lloyd is a self-taught chef with a penchant for Mediterranean cooking and aphrodisiac cuisine.

The tantric tapas events will take place at Row Wines on Coppinger Row - Couples Night is on Monday, 16th Oct and Singles Night is on the 23rd. As Irish people are famously very comfortable with their sexualities and trying new foods, a night like this is bound to spark some interesting conversations. Tickets and more info available right here.

Header images via Instagram/aphrodelicious and Getty

Advertisement

READ NEXT:

- Discussion around selling the RTÉ Donnybrook base arise amid financial crisis

- Wonderlights Malahide is back for Christmas 2023 with a magical new theme

- A 'Pop Cup Shop' selling retro Easter egg mugs is coming to Ranelagh this month