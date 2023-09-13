There's a tantric tapas night happening in Dublin next month

By Fiona Frawley

September 13, 2023 at 12:20pm

Share:

Aphrodisiacs, elixirs and intimacy workshops. All in a wine bar off South William Street.

If you're looking to inject a bit of passion into your relationship, or you're experiencing dating app fatigue and need to redirect, you're in luck. There's a night of spirituality, sensuality, and gastronomy making its way to Dublin very soon.

Tantric tapas is a signature event hosted by AphroDelicious, a Dublin duo passionate about aphrodisiacs both culinary and herbal. The event will span two separate evenings - one for couples, one for singles, with both offering an intro to the world of aphrodisiacs and a varied tasting menu of tantalising tapas and mood-enhancing mocktails and elixirs.

For couples, the event will also feature an Awakening the Senses & Deepening Intimacy Workshop -
a series of immersive activities to stimulate the senses, fusing the sacred and the sensual in a celebration of love and connection. If you don't mind.

And singles will be treated to the addition of a Conscious Slow Dating Session - whereby you'll be invited to engage in dialogues and activities that skip the small talk and dive into the matters of the heart and soul.

Advertisement

AphroDelicious is a collective made up of couple Lloyd and Pixie - Pixie has been studying herbalism for over 10 years with a recent focus on aphrodisiac herbs, and Lloyd is a self-taught chef with a penchant for Mediterranean cooking and aphrodisiac cuisine.

The tantric tapas events will take place at Row Wines on Coppinger Row - Couples Night is on Monday, 16th Oct and Singles Night is on the 23rd. As Irish people are famously very comfortable with their sexualities and trying new foods, a night like this is bound to spark some interesting conversations. Tickets and more info available right here.

Header images via Instagram/aphrodelicious and Getty 

Advertisement

READ NEXT: 

- Discussion around selling the RTÉ Donnybrook base arise amid financial crisis

- Wonderlights Malahide is back for Christmas 2023 with a magical new theme

- A 'Pop Cup Shop' selling retro Easter egg mugs is coming to Ranelagh this month

Advertisement
Share:

Latest articles

Huge snake found in Dublin woman's bed, local pet shop appeals to find owner

'Bad idea, right?' Olivia Rodrigo announces Dublin show for 2024

Discussion around selling the RTÉ Donnybrook base arise amid financial crisis

Wonderlights Malahide is back for Christmas 2023 with a magical new theme

You may also love

Wonderlights Malahide is back for Christmas 2023 with a magical new theme

A 'Pop Cup Shop' selling retro Easter egg mugs is coming to Ranelagh this month

Catch Ireland's top horror podcast live if you are brave enough

5 Oktoberfest 2023 events to check out in Dublin