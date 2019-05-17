This Adorable Event Lead By Elderly Knitting Elite Will Raise Funds For A Great Cause

It’s about time we gave something back…

I try to do a few charitable bits throughout the year but I much prefer getting involved to raise funds than paying a subscription to a charity monthly. It’s a great feeling to come together and help out a charity that’s close to your heart.

When I was in college it seemed there was a new event to get involved with every week, but as I’ve entered adulthood I find myself searching for ways to do my part.

One of the girls from Sustainable Fashion Dublin slid into my DM’s today and sent me the details of their upcoming event and it’s just too adorbs.

Next Saturday, 25 May, in Brother Hubbard they’re hosting a ‘Knit With’ event.

The event aims to raise much needed funds for Age Action, a charity that provides services including Care, Repair, and companionship to the elderly.

During the event, there will be some elderly knitting elite there to teach us all how to knit mini hats for Innocent Smoothies Little Hat Campaign. For every hat knitted, Innocent is going to donate money to Age Action plus all of ticket sales. All knitting equipment along with treats and smoothies will be provided.

And of course, if you know anyone elderly who might enjoy coming along, spread the word.

Tickets are €10 and every cent will be donated straight to Age Action.

To sign up, click here.