This Charming Northside Pub Is Holding A Gin-Tasting Event Next Week

The Hole In The Wall on Blackhorse Avenue is known to Dubliners for a number of reasons. There's the great food that serves as the perfect way to end a day in the Phoenix Park, the fact it's the longest pub in Ireland and its transformation into the most Christmassy spot in the city once the festive season rolls around.

If all that wasn't enough for you to visit this charming northside pub then the event it's hosting next Tuesday (April 10) should tempt you along, particularly if you're a gin connoisseur.

The venue has teamed up with Classic Drinks to present Gin Tasting At The Hole In The Wall which, according to the Facebook event page, will be a night featuring 'the story of gin and more importantly a bespoke tasting of five gins on the evening.'

People will be invited to sample some of the best gins around including Brooklyn, Scapegrace, King of Soho and Blackwoods and at €15 per person it sounds well worth stepping out for a midweek tipple.

The Hole In The Wall is served by a number of Dublin bus routes including the 37, 39A, 83 and 18. More information about the evening can be found here.

