What's On

This Charming Northside Pub Is Holding A Gin-Tasting Event Next Week

Perfect excuse for a midweek tipple...

Screen Shot 2018 04 04 At 10 35 18

The Hole In The Wall on Blackhorse Avenue is known to Dubliners for a number of reasons. There's the great food that serves as the perfect way to end a day in the Phoenix Park, the fact it's the longest pub in Ireland and its transformation into the most Christmassy spot in the city once the festive season rolls around. 

If all that wasn't enough for you to visit this charming northside pub then the event it's hosting next Tuesday (April 10) should tempt you along, particularly if you're a gin connoisseur.

The venue has teamed up with Classic Drinks to present Gin Tasting At The Hole In The Wall which, according to the Facebook event page, will be a night featuring 'the story of gin and more importantly a bespoke tasting of five gins on the evening.'

Screen Shot 2018 04 04 At 10 02 24

People will be invited to sample some of the best gins around including Brooklyn, Scapegrace, King of Soho and Blackwoods and at €15 per person it sounds well worth stepping out for a midweek tipple.

The Hole In The Wall is served by a number of Dublin bus routes including the 37, 39A, 83 and 18. More information about the evening can be found here

READ NEXT: Five Wonderfully Extravagant Mac'N'Cheese Dishes In Dublin Right Now

A conversation about consent following the Belfast trial... listen to the latest episode of Before Brunch. Subscribe here

hole in the wall gin tasting
James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

What's On

Read More in What's On
This Charming Northside Pub Is Holding A Gin-Tasting Event Next Week
This Charming Northside Pub Is Holding A Gin-Tasting Event Next Week
Plans Are In Place For Dublin's First Indoor Skydiving Centre
Plans Are In Place For Dublin's First Indoor Skydiving Centre
Three Tastebud-Tingling Street Food Parties Are Coming To Some Of Dublin's Most Iconic Venues
Three Tastebud-Tingling Street Food Parties Are Coming To Some Of Dublin's Most Iconic Venues
Star Trek Actor Brent Spiner Is In Dublin Right Now Posing For Selfies
Star Trek Actor Brent Spiner Is In Dublin Right Now Posing For Selfies
The GOT "Iron Throne" Is In Stephen's Green Shopping Centre This Weekend
The GOT "Iron Throne" Is In Stephen's Green Shopping Centre This Weekend
Maxi Jazz From Faithless Has Announced A Gig At The Bowery In Rathmines
Maxi Jazz From Faithless Has Announced A Gig At The Bowery In Rathmines
The Stella Cinema's Line-Up For Easter Weekend Looks Unreal
The Stella Cinema's Line-Up For Easter Weekend Looks Unreal
Snow Patrol, Cillian Murphy & Shane MacGowan To Attend A Brand New Dublin Festival This Summer
Snow Patrol, Cillian Murphy & Shane MacGowan To Attend A Brand New Dublin Festival This Summer
There's A Huge Viking Festival Taking Place In Dublin This Weekend
There's A Huge Viking Festival Taking Place In Dublin This Weekend
There's An Exciting Brunch Event Launching In Roberta's This Weekend
There's An Exciting Brunch Event Launching In Roberta's This Weekend
Here's Five Deadly Places In The City To Grab Lunch With Your Work Bestie
Here's Five Deadly Places In The City To Grab Lunch With Your Work Bestie
There's A Huge Vintage Kilo Sale Coming To Dublin Just In Time For Festival Season
There's A Huge Vintage Kilo Sale Coming To Dublin Just In Time For Festival Season
Plans Are In Place For Dublin's First Indoor Skydiving Centre
News

Plans Are In Place For Dublin's First Indoor Skydiving Centre
The George Release Statement Following Al Porter Rumours That Circulated Online
Dublin

The George Release Statement Following Al Porter Rumours That Circulated Online
Three Tastebud-Tingling Street Food Parties Are Coming To Some Of Dublin's Most Iconic Venues
What's On

Three Tastebud-Tingling Street Food Parties Are Coming To Some Of Dublin's Most Iconic Venues
Eatyard Will Transform Into A Gin Festival This June Bank Holiday Weekend
Lifestyle

Eatyard Will Transform Into A Gin Festival This June Bank Holiday Weekend

This New Camden St Eatery Serves Fricken Deadly Chicken
Best Of

This New Camden St Eatery Serves Fricken Deadly Chicken
A Dublin Bar Is Now Serving A Pornstar Martini Tree – Making Our Wildest Dreams Come True
News

A Dublin Bar Is Now Serving A Pornstar Martini Tree – Making Our Wildest Dreams Come True
Love Craft Beer? There's A New Drink In Town That You MIGHT Want To Try
Sponsored

Love Craft Beer? There's A New Drink In Town That You MIGHT Want To Try
Maxi Jazz From Faithless Has Announced A Gig At The Bowery In Rathmines
What's On

Maxi Jazz From Faithless Has Announced A Gig At The Bowery In Rathmines

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin