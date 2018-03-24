This Is Unquestionably The Most Charming Pub On The Northside

Have you ever been to this 400-year-old spot?

Sometimes you just want to while away a few hours in the refuge of a good pub — and they don't come much more inviting than The Hole In The Wall.

Located at the edge of Phoenix Park, this spot dates all the way back to 1651, when it was first known as 'Ye Signe Of Ye Black Horse' — which is why the street it's on is now called Black Horse Avenue.

Its original incarnation was an inn catering to travellers making the arduous journey into Dublin, but as roads improved and travel times decreased, it transformed into a watering hole known as Black Horse Tavern.



When the British army resided at the nearby McKee Barracks from 1891 to 1922, soldiers used to sneak out to the alehouse for a pint, where they were served from a hole in the park wall (so you can probably guess where the pub derives its current name).

It's even said that President Sean T O'Kelly used to ramble over from the Áras for the occasional stout. It was his local, after all.

Its this sense of rich history, combined with the layout and decor, that contributes to the gastropub's charm. It's no wonder our readers once voted it one of the best pubs in town.

The ever-evolving spot has been run by the McCaffery family for more than 40 years now, who have introduced an impressive wine shop and a restaurant that seats more than 60 people.

Credit: TPR-SJR/Flickr

That might sound like it would be cramped, but it isn't: it's actually the longest pub in Ireland. The building stretches from a front bar full of nooks and crannies (the residents' snug is prime real estate), leading past carved tables in front of a fireplace, into the impressively stocked wine shop, before terminating in the dining area.

It's a great spot to while away an evening with mates, while working your way through a wide range of craft beers and savage tapas (order their chicken wings, you'll thank us).

There's an especially good buzz here on Tuesday and Saturday nights, when punters gather for some live trad music.



You'll find antique Irish memorabilia scattered throughout the premises — old Guinness signs, antique lanterns, copper crockery and the like — but because of the authentic history behind the place, it never strays into cheesy territory.

Credit: National Library of Ireland/Flickr

The atmosphere and the warmth of this place, as well as its distance from a city centre densely packed with pubs, make it the perfect hideaway.



You can find The Hole In The Wall on Blackhorse Avenue, D7.



Header image: holeinthewalldublin/Instagram

