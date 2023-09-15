Wolfe Tones announce second 3Arena gig after record sellout time

For those who missed out on the first round of tickets, all hope's not lost.

After tickets selling out in "record time", the Wolfe Tones have announced a second 60th anniversary gig at Dublin's 3Arena.

The Irish rebel band - who have been in the news a lot lately thanks to the lyrics of one of their biggest hits - were initially set to play the venue in Dublin's city centre on just Saturday, 12 October 2024.

Tickets for that gig went on sale on Friday (15 September) but sold out in "record time", according to the group.

And so, on account of this "phenomenal demand", the Wolfe Tones have announced a second 60th anniversary concert at the arena for Friday, 11 October 2024.

Tickets for that date will go on sale on 9am on Monday, 18 September via Ticketmaster.

The announcement of the anniversary concerts follows the Irish rebel band attracting record crowds earlier this month at Electric Picnic, with thousands spilling out of the packed Electric Arena stage tent in an effort to see the group live.

In the weeks since the show, however, many have expressed concern over audiences singing along to the refrain of their track 'Celtic Symphony', which contains the lyrics: "Ooh, aah, up the Ra," referring to the IRA.

Among those to comment on the Wolfe Tones and their Electric Picnic appearance were former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern, current Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and current Tánaiste Micheál Martin, with each having a different opinion on the matter.

However, after playing the festival, the group's frontman Brian Warfield defended the track, telling The Irish Mirror:

"That song ('Celtic Symphony') is about Glasgow Celtic... Not many people know all the euphemisms that I put into that song, telling the story about Celtic and what they stand for and who they are and they always supported Ireland going back to the Troubles.

"People love it. It is a great song, I can’t stop people singing it and I don’t think anybody… people think they have the power to stop people singing that song... it won’t happen."

