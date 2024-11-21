Where to Celebrate Beaujolais Day in Dublin Today 

Pop the cork, get your glad rags on, and quaff your way through Dublin’s best Beaujolais Nouveau Day celebrations.

Ah, Beaujolais Nouveau Day. A day dedicated to drinking wine – the dream. Every third Thursday in November France unleashes the first wine of the vintage in the form of this chaotic little ditty unto the world. And today is the day, there’s events, there’s discounts and there’s craic to be had!

For a sprinkling of context; Beaujolais is basically the instigator of the natural wine craze. If there’s a gateway drug to funkaaay juice, pet natties, and skin contact oranges, Beaujolais is it. This juice is smooth-talking and ready to corrupt. The wine itself is made from Gamay grapes fresh off the vine and aged for a metaphorical five minutes but a literal six weeks. The legal minimum for it to be classified as wine. It skips the whole “ageing gracefully” thing and goes straight to being the vive de la soirée.

Beaujolais works as the ‘premier wine’ of the world because, unlike Bordeaux, its the kind of vino you actually want to drink quickly; like milk it doesn’t last long. It’s young, unfiltered, and honestly, a little messy. But we adore it anyway. Beaujolais Nouveau Day is less about the taste of the wine and more about the vibe. Think group selfies at golden hour. Think candlelight, and French playlists on repeat. It’s a moment.

Taste-wise Beaujolais Nouveau is quintessentially fruity, and weirdly bubblegummy – it’s reminiscent of an edible lip gloss tbh. The juice is light. It’s tart. It’s smashable. Plus: it’s an international moment – everyone from Paris to Tokyo is sipping the same juice at the same time. So here’s the who, what, where, why, and how to get in on the globalised action in Dublin today.





Where to Celebrate in Dublin

Head Out and Join the Chaos

Bootleg (Drury Street 7:30pm)

Bootleg’s got the goods: they’re pouring wines from Karim Vionnet, Didier Desvignes, Lapalu, Foillard, Domaine de la Plaigne, and Dufaitre. Go big with a €50 flight or grab a glass for just €10.

The Wine Pair (Clanbrassil Street 4pm)

Serving up a glass of Beaujolais Nouveau paired with Délice de Bourgogne cheese for just €10—because life’s too short not to treat yourself. Bottles and cases are also up for grabs (at a sweet discount)



Lilith Wines (Stoneybatter, 7 PM)

Get ready for a proper French knees-up. €8 a glass gets you Beaujolais Nouveau from six killer producers. They’re also pouring Cru Morgon for those who want to level up their wine snobbery, with cheese and French snacks to keep you upright. Bonus: live French tunes from Willo Healy.

Franks (Camden Street 5pm)

Pouring by the glass Frank’s have Domaine de la Plaigne Beaujolais Nouveau & Didier Desvignes Nouveau

Loose Cannon (Drury Street, from 5 PM)

No tickets, no faff – just show up, grab a glass, and let the good times flow. They’ll be slinging bottles from legends like Jean Foillard and Karim Vionnet. It’s a boozy free-for-all in the best way.

Two Faced (Montague St from 4pm)

These folks are cracking open some quality corks including some beauties from Didier Desvignes and the Roux family at Domaine de la Plaigne. Choose a glass or go all in with a €40 tasting of these five absolute gems:

Domaine de la Plaigne Beaujolais Nouveau, 2024

Didier Desvignes Beaujolais Nouveau, 2024

Didier Desvignes Fleurie, 2023

Karim Vionnet ‘Du Beur dans les Pinards,’ Gamay, Vin de France, 2022

Jean Foillard Morgon, 2022

You can also pick up a glass from Grab a Glass Greenman Wines, Fallon & Byrne, Brindle, September. Come thirsty, leave happy.

Grab a Bottle and Go Wild at Home

Pair your Beaujolais with a couch a packet of Tayto, and the first episode of the new Dune prequel feature Irish charmer Emily Watson as a helluva morally-grey baddie.

Beaujolais Nouveau is about leaning into the joy of drinking something stupidly fresh and stupidly fun. It’s juice of the people, for the people, by the people. So, throw on your chonkiest scarf, grab your warmest jacket and a glass to toast to the fleeting joy of being young, messy, and a little too easy.

Vive le Beaujolais.

À votre santé, Lovin-ers!