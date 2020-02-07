Looking for some class cinemas in Dublin? From private theatres to rooftop screens, we think you'll be sorted with these ones.

Why not switch it up? Don't go for your bog-standard movie-watching experience. Because Dublin is home to some unreal and super unique cinema experiences that you simply must try.

So, here are ten of our favourite cinema experiences in Dublin.

Mutiny Theatre

Located off Pembroke Street, between Fitzwilliam Square and Leeson Street, the Mutiny Theatre is by far one of the most special Dublin cinemas.

It's decked out with 39 vintage theatre seats, a 25sqm raised stage, a large retractable cinema screen and a green room complete with a bar.

Lighthouse Cinema

Described as one of Dublin's "most vibrant cultural spaces with 614 seats across 4 screens", Lighthouse Cinema at Market Square, Smithfield makes for an absolutely stunning movie-viewing experience.

Before heading in to watch your movie, you can grab a craft beer at their bar or a coffee at their cafe.

The cinema regularly hosts sing-along screenings and some of Ireland's top film festivals such as GAZE and the AUDI Dublin International Film Festival.

IFI

The Irish Film Institute is located right in the heart of the city on Eustace St, Temple Bar.

Complete with a gorgeous cafe bar, movie shop and archive, this place isn't just a cinema. It's a cultural experience.

You'll catch movies here that you wouldn't get the chance to see in your regular local cinema.

4DX at Cineworld

If you haven't experienced a 4DX movie screening, then you absolutely need to. 4DX technology allows you to immerse yourself in a movie like you never could before.

You'll the wind in your hair and sprays of water in your face, feeling every turn of every car chase and even smell the smoke of every explosion.

If you're going to see an action-packed thriller, then do it at Cineworld on Parnell Street.

The Stella

If it's pure luxury you're looking for when searching for cinemas in Dublin, then this is where to go.

Situated in Rathmines, you'll catch the latest releases as well as much-loved oldies. Before heading to chill on your super comfy armchair and recliner in this 1920s speakeasy-style theatre, you can go to the Stella Cocktail Club for a drink or The Stella Diner for a stunning meal.

Brooks Private Cinema

Brooks Private Cinema on Drury Street makes for a class evening out for you and your mates or your work pals.

Available to hire for up to 26 people, it's a truly unique idea for a corporate night, birthday or hen do.

You can sit back, enjoy a blockbuster (or any movie you fancy bringing along) and have the screen all to yourself.

Retro Drive-In Movie

Taking place in Leopardstown Racecourse, Retro Drive-In Movies show some absolute classics.

Around Halloween, expect your favourites like Hocus Pocus and Nightmare Before Christmas. At Christmas, you'll be able to watch your festive faves. While around Valentine's Weekend, they'll be showing some classic rom-coms.

And you can view it all from the comfort of your car.

The Sugar Club

Another fairly classy entry on the list of cinemas in Dublin. This is movie-watching with a touch of luxury on Dublin's Leeson Street.

With screenings of absolute cult classics taking place every so often, you can sit back on their super cosy seats and enjoy the ambience as you enjoy some of your favourite flicks.

To keep an eye out for their movie screenings and other unreal events, head here.

Denzille Private Cinema

There are actually a number of private cinemas in Dublin. And Denzille Private Cinema on Denzille Lane (behind Merrion Square North) is one of them.

This stylish and elegant space makes for a fab birthday party, hen/stag do or any other occasion worth marking.

It even comes with a function room.

Jam Park rooftop cinema

Having opened back in 2019, there have been loads of unreal events taking place in Jam Park in Airside, Swords.

Over summer, the venue hosted a series of cinema screenings on their rooftop.

Picture it now: you're on a rooftop on a sunny day. You have a drink in one hand and popcorn in the other and you're enjoying an absolute classic flick.

Feature image via Stella Theatre on Facebook.