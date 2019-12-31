This new boutique cinema is the cosiest spot for your next movie night

Christmas has gotten me into quite the movie-watching, TV show-bingeing habit. And I plan on bringing that exact energy with me into 2020.
New year, same me.
If you plan on following suit, then add Mutiny Theatre to your bucket list as it’s the cosiest little spot in Dublin for a movie night.
A brand-new private venue, the boutique cinema houses 39 seats along with a small bar area, a stage and a 4-metre cinema screen complete with 5.1 surround sound.
In fact, it’s so brand new, that it hasn’t even officially launched yet (stay tuned for more in 2020). You may recognise the name though as they did open for a few screenings in the run-up to Christmas – one of those being a festive viewing of The Holiday.
Featuring mulled wine, mince pies, popcorn, candy canes and other such goodies.
View this post on Instagram
✨GIVEAWAY✨ w i n a festive private screening for you and 8 of your friends here at Mutiny Theatre. Guests will be treated to prosecco and mince pies on arrival. To enter; LIKE this post, FOLLOW @mutinytheatre and TAG 3 friends. For a bonus entry, share in your story! Ho! Ho! Ho! 🎄 🍿🥂 (this can be an evening showing for you and your friends, or a daytime family friendly screening!)
I was feeling hella jolly after that let me tell you.
Talks, presentations, film screenings, small gigs, performances, podcast recordings…whatever you’re in the market for, this place can accommodate for.
View this post on Instagram
The amazing @tarastewartdj recorded some live episodes of her new podcast on sustainability recently here at @mutinytheatre . Dirty Laundry launches tomorrow. Learn how small changes can make a big difference and how to start moving towards a more sustainable way of living without compromising your style. Good luck Tara! @rtelifestyle
Even birthday parties. How cool would that be?
Located a few minutes’ walk from St Stephen’s Green, Mutiny Theatre can be found just off Pembroke Street. We’re looking forward to many more movie nights in the not so distant future.