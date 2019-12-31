This new boutique cinema is the cosiest spot for your next movie night

Christmas has gotten me into quite the movie-watching, TV show-bingeing habit. And I plan on bringing that exact energy with me into 2020.

New year, same me.

If you plan on following suit, then add Mutiny Theatre to your bucket list as it’s the cosiest little spot in Dublin for a movie night.

A brand-new private venue, the boutique cinema houses 39 seats along with a small bar area, a stage and a 4-metre cinema screen complete with 5.1 surround sound.

In fact, it’s so brand new, that it hasn’t even officially launched yet (stay tuned for more in 2020). You may recognise the name though as they did open for a few screenings in the run-up to Christmas – one of those being a festive viewing of The Holiday.

Featuring mulled wine, mince pies, popcorn, candy canes and other such goodies.

I was feeling hella jolly after that let me tell you.

Talks, presentations, film screenings, small gigs, performances, podcast recordings…whatever you’re in the market for, this place can accommodate for.

Even birthday parties. How cool would that be?

Located a few minutes’ walk from St Stephen’s Green, Mutiny Theatre can be found just off Pembroke Street. We’re looking forward to many more movie nights in the not so distant future.