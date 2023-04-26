10 of the best beer gardens on the northside of Dublin

In typical Irish fashion, April has given us bursts of heat with one hand and torrential storms with the other.

But those brief windows of sunshine are usually enough to have us daydreaming about pints in the sun (it doesn't take much, tbf) and if you're on the same buzz, you might enjoy this round up of ten of our favourite beer gardens on the northside of Dublin. The spots on this list range in size and vibe with one common denominator - they're all excellent places to spend a sunny afternoon.

The Belfry

Stoneybatter

First up we're headed to The Belfry, a historic Stoneybatter pub which reopened in 2017 after an extensive makeover. The result is a chic interior with warm atmosphere and welcoming staff, and a great beer garden out the back for an al fresco beverage.

Bernard Shaw

Drumcondra

The Bernard Shaw is a hub of events, drag brunches and markets - there's always something happening so their beer garden is perfect if you're in the mood for a lively pint. There's a great selection of food vendors at the adjoining Eatyard, and dogs are welcome so no one needs to miss out on the action.

The Bald Eagle

Phibsboro

You may know this Phibsoro spot as the pub that renamed itself "Garth Brooks HQ" to celebrate the country singer's Croke Park gigs last year, but they've also got a great beer garden out the back with plenty of space for groups.

Wigwam

Middle Abbey Street

One of the more central spots among the list, you wouldn't know about Wigwams buzzy outdoor terrace from looking at the front of the building. But we assure you she's there complete with retractable roof, making this the perfect destination for an outdoor drink in the middle of town.

The Glimmer Man

Stoneybatter

Another Stoneybatter spot (it's the suburb that keeps on giving), the Glimmer Man oozes character with bicycles, records and other artefacts covering every inch of the interior and a great beer garden out the back.

Image via Facebook/The Glimmer Man

The Harbourmaster

IFSC

Great views of the city and even better chicken wings at this Instagrammable terrace overlooking Dublin's financial district.

The Living Room/Fibbers/Murrays

O'Connell Street

One does not simply compile a list of northside beer gardens without including the sun trap that connects these three Dublin pubs. This courtyard has been used and loved by generations of Dubliners and is a well known spot for watching matches, catching a bitta fresh air after gigs and generally enjoying the buzz of Dublin city nightlife. The space has been described as “a unique cultural centre”, seeing heavy metal lovers and GAA fans come together to enjoy the simple pleasure of a pint al fresco.

Bonobo

Smithfield

One of the most aesthetically pleasing beer gardens on the list, the outdoor area at Bonobo's is an ivy-clad, dog-friendly haven and the perfect place for pizza and a pint in the sun.

McNeill's

Capel Street

A small but perfectly formed beer garden that's nice and quiet, a world away from the hustle and bustle of the World's 22nd Coolest Street. One of those pubs that lends itself perfectly to both winter and summer with a roaring fire and cosy atmosphere inside - essential with the unpredictable Irish weather.

Pennylane

Capel Street

One of the best spots for people watching on the list (not many are located to the front of the premises), Pennylane is part of the Panti district of Capel Street. Behind the iron-clad gates you'll find a stylish courtyard with twinkling lights, great tunes and even better cocktails.

Did we miss out one of your favourite beer gardens on the northside of Dublin? Let us know!

Header image via Facebook/McNeill's Public House and Instagram/Bonobo_Smithfield

