8 places to go in Dublin for a moody pint before Oppenheimer

You've got your cinema ticket, now all you need is a porkpie hat, a vacant stare and a pre-film pint.

As has been heavily documented in memes, articles and countless tweets, two movies with two wildly contrasting vibes will be released to the masses this weekend.

The double feature of the decade will see two different, yet equally powerful protagonists - Barbie and J. Robert Oppenheimer - grace the big screen, and many movie enthusiasts have decided to select one character and make them their entire personality.

If Oppenheimer is your preferred buzz and you're looking to make a day of it, here are 8 Dublin spots we recommend for a pre or post film pint.

*Disclaimer - obviously, the person primarily responsible for creating the world's first nuclear weapons isn't someone you'd usually consider to have a *vibe* you'd want to try and replicate. We're just jumping on the already moving bandwagon and catering to the masses here.

Frank Ryan's

Queen Street

Mirroring Oppenheimer's darkness in the sense that Frank Ryan's is literally quite dark inside, this quayside haunt is perfect for contemplating the near-zero likeliness of the end of the world while you gently stroke the resident pooch, Magoo.

The Big Romance

Parnell Street

Stylish, jazzy and slightly off the beaten track, the exceptionally cool interiors are offset with equally friendly staff so you can brood while also feeling well taken care of. It's the vibe Oppenheimer never knew he needed.

The Hut

Phibsboro

This Victorian-era pub retains most of its original features and much like the films protagonist, obsesses over creating something groundbreaking and unique - a perfect pint of plain.

Bonobo

Smithfield

We went for this Smithfield staple partly because of its dark, sophisticated interiors, and partly because bomb building is hard work and we reckon Oppenheimer could do with one of their baby potato and pancetta pizzas after a long day in the lab.

Hartigans

Leeson Street

Much like Christopher Nolan himself, Hartigan's doesn't bother too much with social media. It's no nonsense, focussing on what's really important - good pints, and an interior that hasn't changed much since it opened in the 1720s.

Bar 1661

Green Street

Interiors wise, this lauded cocktail bar definitely matches what the world has deemed to be Oppenheimer's vibe, and we also feel Cillian Murphy would dig their poitín based cocktail selection.

Neary's

Chatham Street

Neary's manages to be located off one of the busiest streets in Dublin and still achieve a quiet, private vibe outside of typical busy pub hours. There's no telly or music, it's all about the conversations here and we could envisage some tense chats going down between Oppenheimer and Groves across the marble counter.

Sheehan's

Chatham Street

In the same general locale, Sheehan's also achieves an old time-y, traditional vibe. There are even whiskey lockers on the wall so you can store your own bottle to accompany your copious amount of smokes.

Did we miss out somewhere you could absolutely picture Oppenheimer sipping a martini at? Let us know.

