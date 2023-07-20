Huge news as Coldplay announce Dublin gigs for next summer

Hey Google, play Paradise.

Coldplay have finally confirmed they're playing two gigs in Dublin next summer.

The band will perform at Dublin's Croke Park in August 2024.

MCD confirmed they will play Croker on Thursday, August 29th, and Friday, August 30th, 2024.

The band announced the news this morning after snubbing Dublin on their current tour.

They're bringing the Music Of The Spheres World Tour back to Europe next summer with a string of concerts lined up in June, July, and August.

They're bringing the Music Of The Spheres World Tour back to Europe next summer with a string of concerts lined up in June, July, and August.

Fans were overjoyed following the announcement. One wrote, "If they're half as good as they were in Wembley then they will be fantastic. Up there in my top 3 as concerts go." Another said, "I need those tickets more than anything!" Next summer's shows will mark the first Coldplay Dublin gigs since 2017. Fans can register for tickets at Coldplay.com now. The pre-sale for tickets takes place at 10 am on Tuesday, July 25th. The general sale will take place at 10 am on Friday, July 28th.