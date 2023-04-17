10 of the best places to eat, drink and get coffee around the Forty Foot

Inspired by Sam Smith's recent dip into the icy Irish Sea.

The first sunny weekend of the year is always guaranteed to have the casual sea swimmers tentatively rummaging for their togs, somehow convinced the water won't be as numbing as they remember it to be.

And while there's no doubt the water is still cold, Sam Smith's recent snaps of their dip at the Forty Foot has the southside swim spot looking like a hidden cove in the South of France. So naturally, we're all mentally mapping out our next trip to Sandycove.

If you're the same, and are also wondering where to head for a coffee or grab a bite while in the area, we've got you covered. Here are 10 of our favourite places to eat and drink around the Forty Foot.

Eat

Sandycove Store and Yard

Nothing puts a hunger on you like the first swim of the year and if it's a comforting toastie or cheesy pizza you're craving, look no further than Sandycove Store and Yard. A bit of a one-stop-shop just a stones throw from the Forty Foot, you can head here for coffee, lunch, treats or even a cheeky sauna after your dip. They're open Mon-Fri 8am-4pm and Sat-Sun 8am-5pm and are also dog friendly.

Fish Shack

No trip to the seaside is complete without a stacked serving of fish and chips and Fish Shack have two locations in the Sandycove/Dún Laoghaire vicinity to satisfy your urges. Sit in at their small but perfectly formed restaurant on the seafront or enjoy your order out in the open on Dún Laoghaire pier (just watch out for the seagulls. They won't think twice about swiping your scampi).

Advertisement

Rasam

Maybe Indian isn't the fare you'd typically associate with a trip to the seaside, but it'd be remiss to do a list of Sandycove eateries and not include Rasam. This multi award-winning, Michelin plated restaurant is adored by locals and widely considered to be one of the best places for Indian food in Dublin. Definitely worth a trip.

Zero Zero

A little bit of a walk away but if you're in a pizza-and-glass-of-wine mood after your swim, Zero Zero can't be beat. Bubbly, crisp-but-chewy crusts and the creamiest mozzarell' are offset with a great selection of toppings, and a carefully curated wine list to guzzle everything down with. Find Zero Zero on Patrick Street, just off Dún Laoghaire Main Street.

Drink

Fitzgeralds

If a creamy pint is all you crave after a swim, Fitzgeralds of Sandycove is your only man. The kind of local with an atmosphere that warms you as soon as you walk in, Fitzgeralds also has great wine and spirit options and is dog friendly.

Advertisement

The Greedy Eagle

A well-trodden spot for Sandycove locals, the Greedy Eagle recently reopened under new ownership and is the perfect place to head for a pint or hearty pub grub feed after your dip. Think pie and mash, crispy chicken wings and all the other drool-inducing dishes that are impossible to resist once you catch sight of them being delivered to other tables. The Greedy Eagle is also dog friendly - this is shaping up to be a great listicle for our furry friends.

Haddington House

No better place if you're in the mood for drinks with a view. Haddington House is located right by Dún Laoghaire Pier and their outdoor terrace is the crème de la crème when it comes to seaside locations. Pop on a fleece or a dryrobe if you're that kind of swimmer, and while away an hour or two over your beverage of choice at one of the dreamiest viewpoints in Dublin.

Coffee

Hatch

These guys are no stranger to queues around the corner on sunny afternoons, and when you make it to the top to order your oat flattie and accompanying treat you'll see why. A staple of Dublin's speciality coffee scene, Hatch is perpetually popular among people and puppers alike. They also opened a second spot in Blackrock over the pandemic if you're looking for a brew in that area.

Advertisement

Hank's Glasthule

This eye-catching spot located in a former hardware store/petrol station has ample outdoor seating and is great for a coffee-and-sausage-roll combo if you're looking for a quick snack after your swim. They're also dog friendly and have loads of tasty treat options.

Bibi's

Bibi's earned their stripes as a go-to neighbourhood café with their Portobello, and their relatively new Dún Laoghaire location is perfect for all your post-dip coffee needs. We also recommend their hot chocolates if you're looking for a bit of extra comfort.

God speed, sea swimmers - and thanks to Sam Smith for the inspo!

Header image via Instagram/Hanks Glasthule/Greedy Eagle

READ NEXT: