The Lovin Round Up - 4 Openers, 1 Temporary Closure and everything in between

It's been another busy week of food and drink news in the Fair City.

Mad Yolk's opened their first brick and mortar spot after years on the food truck circuit, the team behind Cactus Jacks have completely transformed the space on Millenium Walkway and there are three storeys worth of newness coming to Dublin soon.

OPENERS

Mad Yolks open their first eat-in permanent location

Brothers Hugh and Eoin O'Reilly opened their first permanent location on March 3. After almost four years of doing the food truck circuit, the Mad Yolkers finally have their own brick and mortar spot in Smithfield Square and are understandably chuffed about it. You can find them in the roomy quarters of Unit 4 Block C, Smithfield, for more information visit their Instagram.

Say hello to Jay Kay the city centre's newest cafe

The family-run spot opened up on unit 12 Millenium Walkway where Cactus Jacks once was. Serving up breakfast, brunch and lunch, the space also boasts a built-in juicery, with cold presses and smoothes from The Juicery. For more information about the opener click here.

Three Storey restaurant and spritzeria soft launch

This spot called Three Storey is about to be launched and it holds no less than a restaurant, café, spritzeria and cocktail bar in its three storeys. The team are gearing up for a soft launch on Saturday, March 5, for more details visit the Instagram.

Ten 10 Coffee announces their third location

Toastie and coffee lovers, pay atTENtion, Ten 10 Coffee have announced that they would be opening a third location. The spot that is due to be open in "the coming weeks" will be in Santry's Demesne Regional Park. We can't help but wonder if the team are aiming to have 10 spots, you know in keeping with the name?

REOPENERS

The Bushy Park Market is back

After finishing up in November 2021 Southsiders have been pretty lost without their Saturday coffees and a stroll around the stalls. This weekend the market is back however, returning with as many as 30 stalls, welcoming old and new traders to the Terenure area. The market will be open from 10am-4pm for more information visit the Instagram.

TEMPORARY CLOSURES

A fire forces San Lorenzo's to close for several weeks

A fire broke out in the Italian-American restaurant San Lorenzo's on March 3. Luckily no one was hurt in the blaze but the smoke damage has forced the business to close for 6-8 weeks to repair the damage. The team will reach out to customers with bookings in the coming days, for more information click here.

FUNDRAISERS

Several Dublin food and drink businesses have created events, fundraisers and offered jobs to Ukrainians in light of the Russian invasion. Here's more information on fundraising events taking place around Dublin and businesses offering employment for Ukrainians in need.

Same time, same place next week, for another round up of Dublin's main foodie headlines.

