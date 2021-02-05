14 gifts from Irish-owned businesses for the 14th of February

Do you celebrate a traditional Valentines? Maybe for you it's Galentines or potentially even Palentines. All very legit in my books, tbh.

Unfortunately a night on the town, or dinner out is off the cards as we are all locked down this Valentines. However, let's not dwell...

Here are a few really cute bits that you can send to your other half, one of the huns or listen, maybe even to yourself. To me, from me. Sure, you might call them 14 gifts for the 14th day for the 14th month of 2020 - amirite?

Get the orders in early to guarantee on time delivery!

The Crate Flowers

A traditional Valentine's staple, but everyone loves flowers. They brighten up a day and do wonders for the bedroom/home office combo that we have all become accustomed to these days. These bouquets from The Crate are perfect for bringing a little bit of colour into our lives.

D8 Candle Company

I've said it before and I'll say it again; the older you get, the more you appreciate a bloody good candle. D8 Candle Company drop their candles every Thursday but you'll need to be quick! This one, 'Love Lane' is their Valentine's Day special. Light it, grab a glass of wine and fall in love with your space again! You can check out more Irish candle companies here.

MCW Calligraphy

If you're looking for something bespoke and personal, this could be the one. Have your loved one's favourite quote, poem or lyrics handwritten in stunning calligraphy. So beautifully elegant! Would also make for a gorgeous engagement or wedding gift!

Craft Cocktails

I only have one word to describe the packaging on these cocktails - iconic. The cocktails themselves are delicious. You can even get the label personalised! I recently ordered a personalised bottle for one of my gals' 30th birthday - it went down a treat. Also I received probably the best customer service ever from these guys; shout out to Scott!

Dublin Card Company

Valentine's Day cards don't have to be cringe. Avoid the love letters and reams of nauseating love poetry - a cheeky card does wonders! This one in particular gave us a little lol. miss you fungoes

Hannah Cassidy Illustrations

Is it just me or have personalised illustrations blew up over the last year? Ugh and we love. Commission a sketch of you and bae, or maybe yourself and the huns. Add a cute lil frame and it's something personalised for the shared gaff, or you can even use these images as phone wallpaper / WhatsApp profile pics! LOVE them. Check out more talented Irish illustrators here.

Grá Picnics

These picnic baskets are so very cute and so full of grá. A wicker basket filled with chocolate, a bottle of bubbly, a candle and other bits and bobs to spoil someone special. So cute! Love that you can repurpose the basket too!

The Dirt Bird

Do you have a gas bitch in your life? Let's be real, we all do. Or maybe you are that bitch. Treat yourself. We have it on good authority that The Dirt Bird's online store will be opening up again soon after a post-Christmas hiatus. We love these hats - they're are bound to go fast so keep your eyes peeled!

Frank's Dublin

Wine and cheese. Cheese and wine. Some relationships don't need to be complicated.

Beaucoup Family

We're all still living and working in pjs and sweats right? These sweatshirts and hoodies are slick, and look so comfy. Beaucoup Family is Irish owned, designed and embroidered. Affordable, unisex clothing that they/you'll want to wear. Take your pick on the embroidery - the classic Beaucoup Family logo? Or maybe you'd prefer Lauryn Hill, Mac Miller or Biggie.

Marram Co

Has your man grown a lock down beard? This could be the perfect gift! Marram Co offer an array of luxury shaving tools and essential oil infused, aromatic shaving creams and moisturisers. Choose your scent based off seven moods such as 'Wake Up Call', 'You've Got This' and 'The Morning After'. You can even opt for a shaving cream subscription!

Nudespaper

We looove these nudie line drawings with pops of colour, celebrating the female form. Irish gal, Jessa is a fashion buyer living in London and describes herself as a 'nudist enthusiast'. These drawings would make for a stunning gift for the gals.

Penny's Pottery

Don't we all love a cuppa? Whether you're a caffeinated queen or a tea kinda hun, these cute personalised mugs are just perfect! Penny's Pottery is a well-known fave in Ventry and they've stock of over 2,000 names. You can get yours right here.

Mysa Dublin

Mysa Dublin have such a stunning range of organic, luxury handmade bath products and candles. Each product is made using essential oils and natural ingredients. If you know someone who needs a little bit of luxury in their life (or maybe that person is you!) this is the perfect gift.

Lead Images via Instagram/D8CandleCo and Instagram/BeaucoupFamily

