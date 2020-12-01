Close

Another Dublin favourite bar won't be re-opening their doors on Friday

By Rory Cashin

December 1, 2020 at 12:48pm

It is the fourth Dublin bar or restaurant to make the announcement recently.

In the last week or so, this Dublin 2 restaurant, this Dublin 4 restaurant and this Dublin 2 wine bar have all announced that they will be unable to reopen their doors to customers this Friday when the Level 5 restrictions are lifted.

Unfortunately, another popular Dublin bar has made a similar announcement, with The Big Romance on Parnell Street stating they also won't be opening on Friday, and are unsure if they'll be open at all throughout December.

In a statement on social media, the folks at Dublin 1 hotspot said:

"Bad news... Unfortunately we’re not going to be able to open this Friday. We’re working hard on getting open this month but at the minute we’re not certain if that will be possible.⠀

"It’s frustrating but for now we’ll be focusing on our web shop and we would love if you could keep us in mind if you’re looking for some nice drinks to be enjoyed at home over the festive period, or if you’re looking for some nice Christmas gift ideas.⠀

"Also, neighbours, we’ve extended the opening hours of our takeaway bottle shop here on Parnell St. We’ll be open from Wednesday to Sunday from 2pm - 10pm if you’d like to come say hi.

"Finally, thanks so much for all your support this year, you’ve been incredible. We’ll get open as soon as we can and can’t wait to crank those Hatchett speakers up to 11."

READ NEXT: Funderland confirm they won't be opening under current Level 3 restrictions

