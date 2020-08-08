Cyclists reminded to dismount before utilising Bull Wall Bridge

Cyclists have been reminded that Bull Wall Bridge is a 'no cycle zone' and that they should dismount before crossing.

Dublin Port Company has taken to Twitter to remind the public that the Bull Wall Bridge in Clontarf is a 'no cycling bridge'. Cyclists who wish to cross the bridge, which leads out to Dollymount Strand, are asked to 'please dismount and walk bicycles across the bridge.'

Dublin Port Co. wishes to remind the public utilising the Bull Bridge that this is a 'No Cycling Bridge' please dismount and walk bicycles across the bridge. Please follow Social Distancing Guidelines. Be alert to the presence & needs of others & when passing go in a single file. pic.twitter.com/MgfVMQgoKq — Dublin Port Company (@DublinPortCo) August 8, 2020

The public has also been reminded to follow social distancing guidelines if utilising the area and to 'be alert to the presence and needs of others and when passing go in a single file'.

Back in May, it was announced that Bull Wall Bridge would be temporarily closed to motorists to ensure social distancing. Dollymount Strand is a popular Dublin beauty spot, particularly when the weather is as nice as it is this weekend.

Remember, if you are out and about, please follow social distancing guidelines in line with government advice which can be found here.

READ NEXT: Dublin City Council approve major changes to Sandymount Strand