Former Green Minister shares appalling photo of Sandymount beach following swimming ban

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council has issued a a temporary Bathing Prohibition Notice at Seapoint as concerns over Dublin Bay water quality issues continue to mount.

The swimming ban is in place until Tuesday August 25 due to an 'increase in the levels of bacteria found in the bathing water, as a result of overflows from the Irish Water wastewater network'. Read more here.

Please note that a temporary Bathing Prohibition Notice has been issued at Seapoint beach. Swimming and bathing at Seapoint is prohibited this weekend.

— dlrcc (@dlrcc) August 22, 2020

Meanwhile, Environmentalist and former Green Minister John Gormley shared a photo to Twitter showing Sandymount strand 'caked in algae sludge' and 'unwalkable'.

He wrote:

'Last night Sandymount strand was caked in algae sludge, making the beach unwalkable and the bay unswimmable. The new government needs a plan to address this ongoing problem.'

'Last night Sandymount strand was caked in algae sludge, making the beach unwalkable and the bay unswimmable. The new government needs to plan to address this ongoing problem.' — John Gormley (@JohnGormley) August 22, 2020

Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu acknowledged in a tweet that the issue had been raised by a resident and that it is being looked into:

'John this is an issue raised by a resident a while ago and we've been looking at it. So will come back after I check in.' — Hazel Chu (@hazechu) August 22, 2020

Gormley went on to suggest that the algae is a sign of 'too much nitrogen in the water, which can often indicate raw sewage entering bay during heavy rainfall.'

This week, beaches in Dublin, Waterford, Galway, Wexford, and Kerry have all been issued with bathing notices following heavy rainfall after Storm Ellen hit this week.

Earlier this year, swimming at Merrion strand was permanently banned when the beach was classified as “poor” for the fifth year in a row under EU standards.

At the time, EPA director Dr Micheál Lehane said: “Declassification of Merrion Strand after five years at poor status is disappointing and action must be taken to ensure no other bathing water is declassified in future.”

