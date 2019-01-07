Food and Drink Dublin

Krispy Kreme Has Launched A Delicious New Treat Exclusive To Its Blanchardstown Store

You won't get this anywhere else in the world

Screen Shot 2019 01 09 At 09 11 58

After a few weeks of madness over the autumn, Dubliners are just about landing back to earth after the opening of Krispy Kreme in Blanchardstown.

People queued for what seemed like days to get their hands on all the delicious treats on offer but since then it seems like things had calmed down a bit. That is until everyone hears about the latest addition to the menu.

The Bites Of Awesome are a miniature version of Krispy Kreme's original glazed doughnut and the best thing is that they're exclusive to the Blanchardstown store. So, as you're munching, you can bask in the pleasurable feeling of smugness safe in the knowledge that nowhere else in the world will anyone be enjoying these delectable treats.

The bites come in boxes of eight and are available now in Blanchardstown. Keep it to yourselves though as we don't want a repeat of these scenes, do we?

krispy kreme blanchardstown Dublin bites awesome
James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

