Matt Damon has been spotted out and about in Dalkey again

Ireland has gone back into lockdown so naturally that means that Matt Damon has migrated to his South Dublin hideaway of Dalkey once again.

Matt Damon became part of the Dalkey furniture back in the spring as he holed up in the town to ride out the first lockdown. In Ireland to film Ridley Scott's epic The Last Duel, it appeared that Damon said his final farewell to Dalkey back in May but, lo and behold, he was spotted in the village again this morning.

RTE reporter Orla O'Donnell has taken to Twitter to share her encounter with the Hollywood star at The Country Bake on Castle Street, saying that she was 'queuing outside a local coffee shop this morning, getting annoyed the couple inside were taking a long time to order and having cheery chats with the staff. Gave them evil eye and thought murderous thoughts as they left, to discover it was Matt Damon and his wife!'

Queuing outside local coffee shop this morning, getting annoyed the couple inside were taking a LONG time to order and having cheery chats with the staff. Gave them evil eye and thought murderous thoughts as they left, to discover it was MATT DAMON and his wife! 😱 @Country_Bake — Órla O'Donnell (@Orlaodo) October 22, 2020

She continued: 'I wasted my one and only Matt Damon in Dalkey encounter by thinking grumpy thoughts. The staff said he is as lovely as everyone says and is always friendly and chatty to them! And they were probably thinking how nice everyone in Ireland is, except that grumpy one outside the coffee shop.'

Replying to another tweeter, Orla suggested that Damon will be heading back Stateside soon so it looks like his latest trip to Dalkey will be short-lived. Having spent time filming in Meath and Tipperary recently, at least he got to see a fair bit of the country.

Until next time, Matt.

