Matt Damon has finally spoken out about THAT famous Dalkey photo

Matt Damon has been on lockdown in Ireland for over two months now and he reckons he's got a few months left before he heads off.

Hollywood star Matt Damon has been staying in Dalkey since early March and he's been telling Spin 1038 how he ended up being locked down here in Ireland. Speaking on Fully Charged with Graham and Nathan this morning, he told hosts Graham O’Toole and Nathan O’Reilly that "it was before the lockdown. I’m in the middle of a movie. We shot the first half in France and we were moving to Ireland, and right when we arrived in Ireland the movie was shut down. So that would have been early March, I guess, like two months ago.”

Since he's been here, Matt has been fairly elusive but has been known to give the Irish nod-of-the-head greeting to locals as he passes by. One photo of Matt carrying a SuperValu bag in the area went viral last month and he told the lads how it came about.

"Oh actually, that bag I think we just had the towels, I was with the kids, we were taking a dip in that water there and so we had towels to dry off with. So I think we just grabbed one of our SuperValu bags and stuffed it with stuff because we didn’t show up with beach bags so we were just improvising.”

When told that people reckoned he was carrying a big bag of cans, Matt sort of backed up that theory by saying: "To be fair, I’m sure there were cans in there originally, we just had to take ‘em out to put the beach towels in."

Matt Damon also confirmed that his eldest daughter had been diagnosed with Covid-19 in the States, saying: "She’s in New York City and she had Covid really early on along with her roommates and got through it fine. Of our four kids, we’ve got the three younger ones here and our oldest one, we’ll reunite with her at the end of the month. But everybody’s okay."

This is just a snippet of Matt Damon's conversation with Spin 1038 and you can catch the rest of it here.

