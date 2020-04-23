Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

The New York Times has published a piece on 'Matt O'Damon' staying in 'Ireland's Amalfi Coast'

By James Fenton

April 23, 2020 at 4:32pm

Share:

In the curious case of Matt Damon spending lockdown in Dalkey, it seems that New York Times journalist Heather Murphy has gotten the scoop she needed.

It's well-documented at this stage that Matt Damon and his family are currently staying in the Dublin coastal town but as Heather found out last week, it's best not to ask about it.

Looking for some local insight on The Martian star's stay here, the NYT writer popped a question into a Dalkey Facebook group but it's fair to say she very much told where to go.

After initially having a post deleted, she tried again and the replies ranged from people being protective of their famous neighbour to others being downright hilarious. If you missed all that, you can catch up here.

A few days on and it seems like Murphy hasn't let the reaction stop her in her tracks. She has published a piece in the world-renowned publication titled 'A Seaside Irish Village Adopts Matt Damon' with an accompanying subhead reading 'But don’t you dare ask what it’s like living under lockdown with Matt O’Damon.' Quite.

The piece goes on to refer to Dalkey as 'Ireland’s Amalfi Coast' and explains that most encounters with Damon in the village 'begin the same way: Matt Damon smiles, and the resident pretends not to know who he is.'

Murphy refers to 'delighted memes' stemming from the now famous pic of Damon carrying a Super Valu bag and he is called a 'symbol of togetherness while living in a gated residence in one of the priciest neighborhoods in Ireland.'

The post has garnered nearly 200 comments since it was shared on the New York Times Facebook page earlier today and you have to admire Heather's perseverance in getting the story. At one point she also displays an admirable level of self-deprecation by writing: 'Not only had Mr. Damon found a relatively safe new home, his new admirers became an army of protectors. This was made clear when the New York Times reporter assigned to write this (me, for better or worse) requested anecdotes via the town’s unofficial Facebook page.'

Dalkey is now international and we can only expect a wave of Damon's Hollywood pals to follow him there once the lockdown is over. Just don't ask about them.

Need inspiration for staying at home? Sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts newsletter here.

Share:

Latest articles

You can take part in a 25th anniversary Father Ted quiz this weekend

Dublin Simon Community is running a 'social quiztancing' quiz this evening

Six Dublin bakeries still delivering freshly baked goodies

Challenge your mates to see if they can complete this intense home workout

You may also love

You can take part in a 25th anniversary Father Ted quiz this weekend

Dublin Simon Community is running a 'social quiztancing' quiz this evening

Five perfect movies - A roundup of some of the best, according to Twitter

Most underrated Father Ted characters - the definitive ranking

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.