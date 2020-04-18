Close

Dalkey Open Forum Facebook group doesn't respond well to New York Times inquiry

By Alan Fisher

April 18, 2020 at 2:25pm

Dalkey Open Forum Facebook group doesn't respond well to New York Times inquiry.

Yeah, I don't think it went as well as they hoped.

A journalist posted a message in the Dalkey Open Forum looking for information about Matt Damon and Dalkey in general but it didn't go down well.

The journalist seemed to have posted a similar post previous to this one but it got taken down.

They then went back and posted again and I don't think they got the information they were after.

Most of the replies seem to say, let him have his peace.

Here is the request posted by the NYT:

And then some of the replies:

You can read all the replies here.

 

